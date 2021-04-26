Ashley Cain’s girlfriend Safiyya Vorajee shared a heartbreaking goodnight message to their daughter Azaylia following her tragic death.

On Sunday, the couple shared the devastating news that their little girl had passed away after battling leukaemia.

Safiyya took to Instagram on the evening to wish her daughter “sweet dreams”.

Safiyya wished her baby girl “sweet dreams” (Credit: Instagram Stories)

What did Ashley Cain’s girlfriend Safiyya say?

Alongside a photo of herself cuddling Azaylia, Safiyya wrote: “Sweet dreams in paradise princess. Mummy loves you.”

It came just hours after Ashley and Safiyya expressed their heartbreak after Azaylia passed away.

They had been told to enjoy the weekend with their daughter because her little body was “shutting down”.

Ashley and Safiyya fought tirelessly for their daughter (Credit: ITV)

Ashley shared a photo of himself cuddling Azaylia alongside the caption: “Rest In Paradise Princess.

“I will always hold you in my heart until I can hold you again in heaven.”

Safiyya also paid tribute to their daughter on her Instagram account.

Alongside photos of her cuddling the tot, Safiyya wrote: “You are my Angel my heartbeat my soul.

“RIP my precious baby, you will always be with me like a hand print on my heart.”

Azaylia suffered from a rare form of leukaemia, which she got diagnosed with at just eight-weeks-old. Safiyya and Ashley fought tirelessly to save her.

Earlier this month, doctors had told the couple they could no longer treat Azaylia’s leukaemia.

Ashley and Safiyya had raised over £1million for Azaylia to get specialist treatment in Singapore, however, the little girl became too ill.

The couple then decided to take Azaylia home for her final days.

Safiyya recently told her Instagram followers that nurses had told them to make the most of the weekend with Azaylia.

Safiyya and Ashley were told to enjoy this weekend with Azaylia (Credit: Instagram Stories)

What did Safiyya say?

She said: “So the nurses woke me up this morning for a home visit and told me to enjoy the weekend as they now think her body is slowly shutting down.

“I got told this a couple of weeks ago and she has stayed so strong through this. I’m so proud of how strong you are Azaylia.”

Meanwhile, celebrities have paid tributes to Azaylia, including Stacey Solomon, Alesha Dixon, Molly-Mae Hague and Kate Ferdinand.

