Ashley Cain
News

Ashley Cain suffers heartbreaking family loss months after losing his daughter

The reality star suffers more sadness

By Julia Etherington
| Updated:

Ashley Cain has been hit with more heartbreak after his grandma passed away.

The reality TV star and partner Safiyya Vorajee are still grieving for their daughter Azaylia, who tragically died in April.

How was Ashley Cain’s grandma’s death announced?

Ashley’s partner Safiyya announced the sad news on her Instagram.

Ashley Cain and girlfriend Safiyya
Ashley has lost his grandma (Credit: ITV)

Sharing a picture of his grandma cuddling up to their daughter, she wrote: “Grandma Cain RIP.

“Been such a difficult time over the past few days for the family. Grandma got her angel wings last night. Fly high. We love you.”

Grandma got her angel wings last night.

Read more: Ashley Cain and Safiyya Vorajee leave fans ‘heartbroken’ after first TV stint since daughter’s death

The tragic news is an extra blow for Ashley, who has opened up about his battle with depression since losing his daughter.

What happened to Ashley and Safiyya’s daughter Azaylia?

Aesthetic nurse Safiyya and Ex on the Beach star Ashley lost eight-month-old Azaylia in April.

Azaylia had been diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia at eight weeks old.

She tragically passed away at the age of just eight-months.

Ashley shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram in April, saying: “Rest In Paradise Princess.

“I will always hold you in my heart until I can hold you again in heaven.”

Read more: Ashley Cain hits back at Instagram trolls who question him over fundraising money

Ashley Cain and girlfriend Safiyya
Ashley and Safiyya lost their daughter in April (Credit: ITV)

Azaylia’s mum Safiyya added: “You are my angel my heartbeat my soul, RIP my precious baby, you will always be with me like a hand print on my heart.”

Her grieving parents have vowed to keep raising awareness of the disease in a bid to save other children.

They launched The Azaylia Foundation, which, among its many aims, will alert parents to the symptoms of the disease.

Ashley said: “This will be the most traumatic and terrible journey for so many people.

“We want to honour Azaylia’s legacy to help others. This is about getting children and their families through the worst time of their lives.”

