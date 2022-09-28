Ashley Cain has made a heartbreaking admission following his split from his ex-girlfriend Safiyya Vorajee – the mother of his late daughter Azaylia.

The Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins star revealed that he speaks to Safiyya every day because “no one understands” his pain.

Of course, little Azaylia was just eight month old when she died of leukaemia.

The star’s heart was broken again when he found out that his beloved gran had also passed away while filming the Channel 4 endurance show.

Ashley Cain signed up to SAS Who Dares Wins to ‘combat trauma’ of losing Azaylia

The star was told his grandmother had died during filming for the first episode of the show.

“On that first episode, I got a phone call from home telling me that I lost my grandma, then we had to go straight to the first challenge,” he told OK!.

The former footballer didn’t give into his grief and leave the show, but instead decided to pull through and challenge himself.

This meant completely gruelling tasks that would be a toll physically and mentally.

Ashley said he went on the show to “combat the trauma” of losing his baby girl.

Ashley Cain on split from Safiyya

The former footballer remains close with ex-girlfriend Safiyya, mother of his daughter Azaylia.

And, he admitted, that being away from home while filming Celebrity SAS was “hard”.

It was ,it was hard. Yeah, it was very difficult in extremely different aspects. Well, I guess that’s what I wanted.

Ashley explained that, at home, he would visit Azaylia’s grave with Safiyya “every day”.

He also said that signing up for Celebrity SAS was the first time he’d been around anyone other than family for the first time since Azaylia’s death.

“It was ,it was hard. Yeah, it was very difficult in extremely different aspects. Well, I guess that’s what I wanted,” he said.

Safiyya on Ashley Cain split

Safiyya spoke to Lorraine Kelly back in April and revealed that she and Ashley were thankfully “good” following their split.

Speaking about their relationship she said: “We will always honour Azaylia, and mine and Ashley’s friendship is so strong together – we’re really good.”

Safiyya explained the pair had also climbed Scafell Pike together.

She said: “We were so emotional when we got to the top – we were up there with Azaylia.”

Baby Azaylia passed away in April 2021 after battling leukaemia for much of her short life.

Brits were touched by her bravery and sent an outpouring of support to her parents following her tragic and untimely death.

