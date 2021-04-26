Ashley Cain has penned an absolutely heartbreaking tribute to his late baby daughter Azaylia.

The former footballer and reality star, 30, vows to keep his daughter’s memory alive forever.

Ashley and his partner Safiyya Vorajee tragically lost their little girl on Saturday to leukaemia.

She was just eight months old.

Taking to social media, he said that his baby girl made him a better man.

Addressing his 1.8 million Instagram followers, he posted a photo of him holding Azaylia’s little hand.

Ashley Cain: ‘My heart is shattered’

He wrote: “My heart is shattered.

“You gave my life purpose, my face a smile, filled my heart with love and my soul with pride.

“I can’t put into words my sadness and pain, there aren’t words to describe it. I love you with every ounce of my body and I miss you so much already.

“You made me a better man. You made me the person I’ve always wanted to be. You’ve taught me more in your 8 months than I’ve learned my whole life.”

In addition, the Challenge star continued: “I don’t know why you’ve been taken away from me. And my heart aches in your absence.

“But I promise you that your name with live on. I will carry your name across every ocean, along every road, to the top of every mountain and across the whole globe.

Ashley vows to maintain his daughter’s legacy

“Your name will live, your legacy will be remembered and I will seek peace in living as your vessel to continue inspiring, giving strength, spreading joy and saving lives in your name, with your spirit, as your father until we meet again.”

Finally, Ashley wrote : “You saved my life, you really did. With my second chance, I make a promise to you that I will make yours live on in our hearts, our thoughts and our prayers.

“I am blessed, I am honoured and I am privileged to be your father. I would go through all of the pain again and again. Because what you gave me in those 8 months will live with me for eternity.

“Oh, oobee doo I wanna be like you I wanna walk like you Talk like you, too.

“Azaylia Diamond Cain. Rest In Peace Princess. 10.08.20 – 24.04.21.”

He revealed on Sunday that his baby had passed away.

Also taking to Instagram, he shared: Rest In Paradise Princess. I will always hold you in my heart until I can hold you again in heaven. #AzayliaDiamondCain.”

