Ashley Cain announces split from Safiyya Vorajee ahead of first anniversary of Azaylia’s death

Ashley Cain has split from fiancée Safiyya Vorajee, the couple have announced.

The sad news comes just a month before the first anniversary of their daughter Azaylia‘s tragic death.

She died in April 2021 aged just eight months old after a brave battle with leukaemia.

Ashley Cain and fiancé Safiyya Vorajee have announced their split (Credit: YouTube)

Why did Ashley Cain and Safiyya split?

A source told The Sun: “No one knows how something so tragic can affect a couple, and it’s been incredibly painful for them to make this decision.

“They will always love and support each other, and still live together, but the romantic side of their relationship has come to an end.”

Ashley and Safiyya then released a statement of their own, confirming the news.

His said: “After a devastating and heartbreaking year, Safiyya and I decided to separate a few months ago.”

He then explained the reasons they kept it to themselves for so long.

We are bonded by our powerful journey together, by the eternal love we have for our daughter and our passionate commitment to her foundation.

“This was an incredibly tough decision which we needed to keep to ourselves for some time to give us the opportunity to figure out our own journey privately.

“The past few months have demonstrated that we remain the closest of friends, spending time together every day and that we will love, care and support each other forever.”

The statement concluded: “We are bonded by our powerful journey together, by the eternal love we have for our daughter and our passionate commitment to her foundation.”

What happened to baby Azaylia Cain?

Little Azaylia was just eight months old when she died from leukaemia.

Earlier this month, on Mother’s Day, Safiyya shared a fresh insight into her grief, almost a year after losing her daughter.

Posting to Instagram, she admitted she was struggling.

She shared: “The ache in my heart, the lump in my throat, the sore eyes from me crying… I feel suffocated by today I just want it to be over!

“Waking up with a heavy heart is something I do every day but today I was reflecting on last year’s Mother’s Day.

“I was so proud to wake up with my baby, give her a bath, see her pretty smile light up my heart and have breakfast at home as a family smiling and enjoying my first Mother’s Day.

“I will always treasure that day.”

