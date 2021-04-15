Ashley Cain and partner Safiyya Vorajee have revealed their daughter is on oxygen, following her latest hospital visit.

The couple have fought desperately to save the life of little Azaylia, who is only eight months old.

However, their daughter only has days left to live.

Ashley Cain’s daughter Azaylia is home from hospital (Credit: miss_safiyya_)

Ashley Cain shares an update on his daughter

Meanwhile, taking to Instagram yesterday (April 14), Safiyya updated her followers on Azaylia.

It came hours after the tot was taken to hospital for an emergency transfusion.

Cradling Azaylia, she said: “As you can see, Azaylia is on oxygen at the moment. Her breathing is a little bit more intense.

Read more: Ashley Cain issues heartbreaking update on baby Azaylia

“She is struggling a little bit.

“We are just giving her some oxygen to help her sleep more comfortably.”

Furthermore, Safiyya added: “She’s been very comfortable and quite sleepy.

Azaylia is battling leukemia (Credit: miss_safiyya_)

“Hopefully later on she wakes up and we can have some playtime.”

Later on, Safiyya shared a snap of herself and Ashley in bed with their daughter.

In addition, she wrote: “Thank you for today, and blessing me with my beautiful family.”

Azaylia nominated for a Pride Of Britain Award

Meanwhile, Ashley’s daughter has been nominated for a Pride Of Britain Award.

The Azaylia Diamond Cain Facebook page called for the public to nominate the tot for the prestigious achievement.

One of her followers wrote: “Get this little champ nominated!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Safiyya Vorajee (@miss_safiyya_)

Earlier this week, Azaylia was taken back into hospital to help lower her heart rate.

A resting heartbeat of an eight-month-old baby should be between 80 and 160 beats per minute.

Read more: Who is Ashley Cain? How long has he dated Sofiyya Vorajee and which reality show was he on?

In addition, Safiyya explained: “Currently waiting for her blood results to see if we can get her some antibiotics to treat any infections.”

Meanwhile, Azaylia was diagnosed with a very rare leukaemia at just two months old.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.