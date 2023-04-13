Ashley Cain reveals a police officer ‘saved him’ from suicide attempt after death of daughter

Ashley Cain has revealed a police officer “saved him” from a suicide attempt after the death of his daughter.

Ashley’s daughter Azaylia Cain tragically died of leukaemia in April 2021, aged just eight months old. Ashley split from Azaylia’s mother Safiyya Vorajee last year, and has been open about the grief he faced after losing their daughter.

Faces host Ashley Cain admitted he contemplated taking his own life ‘very recently’ (Credit: Youtube)

Ashley Cain on the death of his daughter

Former footballer Ashley Cain hosts MTV’s Youtube show Faces. In the most recent episode, he spoke with Radio DJ Roman Kemp who tragically lost his producer and best friend Joe Lyons to suicide in 2020.

Roman admitted to feeling anger and frustration with the decision that his best friend made. Roman said: “By taking your own life you are not getting rid of that, just passing it to those around you.” It led Ashley to open up about “his very recent” battle with suicidal thoughts. He confessed: “My life is a battle from the minute I wake up, until the moment I go to bed.”

He added: “Very recently I found myself in that space. Quite recently, something happened where I found myself standing there, on that bridge. I found myself high, looking to the pit where I would land to leave this world and join the next one. Then I got saved out of the blue. I was in a place where there was nobody around, nobody at all. And I got pulled back out of nowhere by a police officer called Jesus. And everyone was in tears around me.”

I got saved out of the blue. I was in a place there was nobody around, nobody at all.

Ashley admitted: “I felt ashamed at the time, but I no longer am.” He also related his attempt to the loss of his daughter. He added: “Because it made me realise that all the pain I’m going through by losing my daughter, if I was to commit that act I would be passing the pain to people who love me like I loved my daughter. The one time I turned up to that pity party that’s what nearly happened.”

Roman Kemp and Ashley Cain spoke openly about their grief (Credit: Youtube)

Ashley’s ‘mission’ to create ‘a safe space for conversations about death’

Ashley’s MTV Youtube show, Faces, sees him on a “powerful mission to cut straight to the core of grief, creating a safe space for conversations about death”.

Kelsey Parker, the widow of The Wanted’s Tom Parker, previously opened up about her grief on the show after losing her husband. Brenda Edwards, who tragically lost her son to cardiac arrest last year, also opened up about losing her son with Ashley.

Episodes are available to watch on MTV UK’s Youtube channel, as Ashley aims to get people comfortable talking about grief.

