Ashley Cain has issued a warning to people who are sending gifts to baby Azaylia.

Eight-month-old Azaylia has a rare form of leukaemia and doctors have warned that she is almost at the end of her short life.

Ashley and partner Safiyya Vorajee have been giving their fans regular updates on how Azaylia is doing on Instagram.

And it’s there that both parents issued a warning to fans.

Ashley Cain has warned of scammers trying to profit from his baby daughter’s illness (Credit: Instagram)

What did Ashley Cain say about the gifts for his baby?

Ashley and Safiyya have clearly been inundated with messages, cards, flowers and gifts since Azaylia’s diagnosis was revealed.

And it seems ruthless scammers are now attempting to take advantage of people’s kindness.

Posting to his Instagram Stories, Ashley revealed the scam.

Read more: Ashley Cain reveals Azaylia is being treated with cold compresses to stop swelling around her eyes

He said: “Hi guys. We feel really sad that it has come to this but we need to inform all of our supporters that we do not endorse, support or have any affiliation with Facebook pages or groups in Azaylia’s name.”

The proud dad added: “Any communication from these pages/groups has no authority from us and any gifts being sent to these addresses are not being delivered or received by us.

“The only official updates and news comes from mine and my partner’s Instagram pages.”

He concluded the post: “Thank you for all the continued love and support.”

Ashley’s warning note to fans (Credit: Instagram)

How is Azaylia doing?

Safiyya revealed earlier today (April 20) that they were taking Azaylia to the hospital for another platelet transfusion.

She said they were doing it again to make sure Azaylia doesn’t “bleed out”.

Read more: Ashley Cain pays tribute to daughter Azaylia as he posts heartbreaking update

“Back to hospital to have a platelet transfusion.

“It’s to help the blood clot and prevent bleeding out.”

She shared a video of the tot with her auntie and revealed she was still wearing her cooling eye packs to help bring the swelling down.

Ashley and Safiyya have taken Azaylia to the hospital again (Credit: Instagram)

So what has Ashley Cain said about his baby?

Posting to Instagram, Ashley shared a video of himself in the back of a car heading to the hospital.

He held an oxygen mask in front of Azaylia’s face.

The hospital aren’t treating Azaylia any more, but we are able to go in to get a platelet transfusion to help prevent internal bleeding.

Her little swollen eyes could be seen in the video.

Ashley said: “On the way to hospital to get Azaylia’s platelet transfusion.

“The hospital aren’t treating Azaylia any more but we’re able to go in to get a platelet transfusion to help her blood clot and prevent internal bleeding.”

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of our story.