Ashley Cain has hit back on Instagram after trolls quizzed him over his late daughter Azaylia’s fundraising money.

Azaylia tragically passed away in April at just eight months old after battling leukaemia.

More than £1.6 million was raised before Azaylia’s death to help fund treatment for her.

However, Ashley has now responded to criticism against him and insisted he can’t access the money raised.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BEAST 🇻🇨🇬🇧 (@mrashleycain)

What did Ashley Cain say on Instagram?

A troll wrote on one of Ashley’s posts: “Stop deleting comments when people ask you why you aren’t returning the 1.5 million pounds you asked for despite driving supercars continuously and always having designer products.”

Read more: Ashley Cain unveils daughter Azaylia’s graveside with girlfriend after ‘painful’ Father’s Day

However, Ashley hit back: “Thank you for your concern. I haven’t deleted any comments.

“I actually got rid of my car to support me and my family through extra outgoings being in hospital.

Ashley hit back at trolls who questioned where the money from Azaylia’s fundraiser had gone (Credit: ITV News)

“I am going through the most difficult time in my life”

“And I haven’t been driving round in any super cars as I’ve been too busy taking care of my daughter and recently mourning her passing.

“We don’t have any access to the money raised until the foundation is set up, so it can be used to help children and families who have to go through this traumatic time.”

He added: “I am going through the most difficult time in my life…

“…something that no one should have to go through and my only strength is trying to do something good in this world and to make my daughter proud.

Ashley and partner Safiyya Vorajee (Credit: ITV News)

“I shouldn’t have to explain myself when I have nothing but good intentions.

“But as I speak and act from the heart I don’t have any trouble not deleting your comment and addressing you directly.”

Ashley concluded: “And for all my clothes that you mentioned, I have actually cleared my whole house and garage and donating my clothes to a refuge for people that don’t have any.

“As long as I have enough fresh items to wear all week, that’s all I am worried about.”

Ashley Cain updates his followers on Instagram (Credit: Instagram Stories)

What else did Ashley Cain say?

Meanwhile, in an Instagram Stories video, Ashley hit back at the “bitterness” towards him.

He said he’s now dedicating his time on building his foundation in honour of Azaylia.

He continued: “As long as me and Safiyya have enough money to eat and house ourselves.

“Even though I’m not working and outgoings are so high…

“…I have used the remaining personal funds I have to get this charity set up.

“That’s how much this really means to me and sometimes when I’ve had these blind ignorant comments I just don’t understand it.”

Read more: Ashley Cain in tears on Father’s Day after making emotional tribute to daughter Azaylia

Ashley recently spoke about his desire to help other children fighting cancer with his new charity.

He said: “We plan to dedicate our lives to the cause and embark on some very extreme and challenging journeys as part of the charity…

“…to represent a small fraction of the strength these amazing children fighting cancer possess and the battles they go through on a daily basis.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.