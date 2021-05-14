Ashley Cain has confirmed the date for his baby daughter Azaylia’s funeral following her tragic death.

The little girl passed away last month at just eight months old after battling leukaemia.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Ashley said Azaylia’s funeral will take place on Friday, May 21, and it will be a private service for family due to COVID-19 regulations.

However, the reality star said they want to give people “who want to pay their respects the chance to do so”.

Therefore, there will be a procession.

What did Ashley Cain say about his baby daughter’s funeral?

Alongside photos of Azaylia on Instagram, Ashley wrote: “We would like to thank everyone for their prayers, words of sympathy & patience over the last few weeks, while we come to terms with the loss of Azaylia.

“We have been incredibly moved by the support we have received far and wide and all the beautiful gesture of kindness will live in hearts forever.

“We have been in correspondence with Warwickshire Police, to understand how we can give people who would like to pay their respects, the chance to do so.

Ashley and Safiyya fought to save Azaylia (Credit: ITV)

“Due to current restrictions the family will be attending a private service of celebration of Azaylia’s life.

“But prior to the Azaylia’s service we will be giving Azaylia her last journey through Nuneaton town.”

Ashley then confirmed the route the cortege will take.

He continued: “We would be touched and honored to see as many of those that wish, pay their respects to Azaylia by lining the streets somewhere along the route the cortege will proceed through.

Azaylia tragically lost her battle with leukaemia last month (Credit: ITV)

Ashley asks people to attend safely

“We respectfully ask all attending Azaylia’s final journey to adhere to the current Covid legislation…

“…to maintain social distancing and to keep within your family bubbles, this will ensure everyone is safe and following the rules that are set out.

“As truly difficult as the day will be, we are going to give it our all to keep Azaylia’s day an uplifting day of remembrance for her life and encourage anyone attending to show their love by clapping and making joyous noise of celebration as the cortege goes by!

“We would love to make her final journey a special one as she watches from heaven. LET’S GO CHAMP.”

Azaylia’s funeral will take place next Friday (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Azaylia suffered from a rare form of leukaemia, which she became diagnosed with at just eight-weeks-old.

Ashley and girlfriend Safiyya Vorajee fought tirelessly to save her.

The couple raised over £1million for Azaylia to get specialist treatment in Singapore.

However, sadly, Azaylia became too ill.

Ashley and Safiyya then decided to bring Azaylia home for her final weeks.

