Celebrity tributes have poured in for the baby daughter of Ashley Cain after it was confirmed she lost her battle with leukaemia.

Parents Ashley and Safiyya Vorajee fought tirelessly to save daughter Azaylia as she battled a rare form of leukaemia.

The fitness model shared the heartbreaking news of his daughter’s death in a touching Instagram post.

Ashley Cain’s daughter Azaylia lost her battle with leukaemia (Credit: ITV)

What did Ashley Cain say about his baby daughter?

Sharing the news with his 1.6 million followers, Ashley shared a picture of him cuddling Azaylia at home.

He also shared a second quote image, reading: “She’s proof that you can walk through hell and still be an angel.”

In the post, Ashley wrote: “Rest In Paradise Princess. I will always hold you in my heart until I can hold you again in heaven #AzayliaDiamondCain.”

So far the post has gathered nearly 1.4 million likes.

Celebrities have paid tribute to Azaylia

Celebrities have shown their support on social media, and paid tribute to Azaylia.

Stacey Solomon wrote on her Instagram Stories: “Heartbreaking… I’m so sorry to every single child and parent who is suffering, has suffered and will never stop suffering.

“It is so cruel and unfair. Rest in paradise Azaylia.”

Meanwhile, Alesha Dixon said on her Instagram: “Rest in eternal peace beautiful Azaylia. You’ve touched all of our hearts little lion.”

Samantha Faiers wrote on Ashley’s post: “Rest in peace little angel. You’re in a beautiful place surrounded by nothing but love.”

Ashley and Safiyya Vorajee fought to keep Azaylia alive (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Love Island’s Shaughna Phillips also commented: “Rest in paradise darling girl.”

New mum Charlotte Dawson also reached out to share her condolences. She wrote: “My heart is aching so much… what an inspiration she is the most bravest beautiful angel rest in peace angel.”

Kate Ferdinand also commented on the post to share her sympathies. She wrote: “So heartbroken for you all, rest in eternal peace beautiful Azaylia 🤍 sending you so much love.”

Comedian Mo Gilligan shared his sadness at the news: “Absolutely heartbreaking bro. Sending my thoughts and positivity to you and your loved ones during this difficult time.”

Ashley and partner Safiyya were told by nurses to make the most of their time with Azaylia this weekend. The little girl was becoming increasingly ‘fragile’ as her illness took hold.

Safiyya also shared the tragic news of Azaylia’s passing on her own Instagram. She wrote: “You are my Angel my heartbeat my soul.

“RIP my precious baby, you will always be with me like a hand print on my heart.”

