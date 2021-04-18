Ashley Cain and his partner Safiyya revealed their baby Azaylia has been relaxing under a cold compress after her eyes swelled up.

The sick tot’s devoted mum, Safiyya Vorajee, made the cool bandage to help ease discomfort.

Safiyya shared a short video of Azaylia wearing the compress with supporters and explained why she needed it.

Ashley Cain’s baby Azalyia has been wearing a cold compression on her swollen eyes (Credit: Instagram/ @miss_safiyya_)

What did Ashley Cain and Safiyya share about their baby?

She wrote in a caption: “Nice cold compression to cool Azaylia’s eyes as her kidneys are finding it difficult to drain the fluid.

“I hope this feels nice for you baby.”

Speaking in the short video, she added: “I’ve set Azaylia up with a nice little cold compression.

“She’s having a nice little spa, aren’t you, baby?”

Ashley and Safiyya have fought tirelessly for their daughter (Credit: ITV)

Baby Azaylia’s brave fight

Earlier this month, Ex On The Beach star Ashley and Safiyya were told their daughter had just days to live.

Their eight-month-old baby is suffering from a rare form of leukaemia.

She was first diagnosed at eight weeks old and it was hoped she would recover with treatment.

But tragically, a recent CT scan revealed tumours in her brain, kidneys, liver, lungs and spleen.

The devastated couple have since brought Azaylia home for the final stage of her life.

Ashley has told fans how ‘scared and worried’ he is for his baby (Credit: Instagram/ @mrashleycain)

On Saturday, Ashley admitted to fans how frightened he is by what is happening to his little girl.

After thanking fans for their tributes and kind messages, he said: “Truthfully though, I can’t really put into words how I’m feeling.

“I’m scared, I’m worried, I’m anxious, I’m nervous all of the time.

Read more: Ashley Cain shares heartbreaking update after paying tribute to baby Azaylia

“But I’m getting my strength through being the best me I can be for my daughter right now.

“And currently she’s still here, she’s still breathing and she’s still in the game.”

Ashley finished his heartbreaking update with a catchphrase that has become synonymous with Azaylia’s fight.

“Let’s go champ,” he added. “Thank you, guys.”

‘For you, baby’

Meanwhile, on Saturday the family received a surprise flypast from an aeroplane.

As they watched, the plane drew a heart and the letter ‘A’ in the sky.

In another emotional video, Ashley panned the camera to Azaylia and said: “That’s for you, baby. That’s for you.”

He later wrote on Instagram: “Thank you to everyone.

“You don’t understand how much all of your love and light is comforting myself and my family.

“For now we have another day to cherish with another special memory – LETS GO CHAMP!”

