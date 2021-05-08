Ashley Cain and his partner Safiyya Vorajee have thanked the Pride of Britain Awards for paying tribute to their late daughter.

Ashley and Safiyya tragically lost their little girl, Azaylia, last month.

The youngster had been battling a rare form of leukaemia since she was just eight-weeks-old.

Following her death, Pride of Britain recognised Azaylia’s brave battle.

Pride of Britain pays tribute to Ashley Cain’s daughter

The charity shared a brief clip of the late youngster on their Instagram page on Friday (May 7).

“Dedicated with love to all those bravely fighting their own battles. You are all heroes,” said the clip.

It then cut to a photo of Ashley’s daughter alongside her name and the day she died.

“Dedicated with love to Azaylia Cain and to all those bravely fighting their own battles,” read the caption.

The video has received more than 200,000 views, and mum Safiyya shared her gratitude over the post.

What did the partner of Ashley Cain say?

Commenting on the post, Safiyya said: “Amazing Azaylia you are my hero, and to all those who are battling a journey be brave stay strong.”

Fans rushed to pay their respects too.

“They were lucky to have her and Azaylia was lucky to have them. Sending them all so much love,” said one.

While another added: “She the most brave and beautiful angel. The greatest little champ there ever was!”

‘Rest in paradise princess’

Ashley and girlfriend Safiyya had raised over £1 million for Azaylia to get specialist treatment in Singapore. However, the youngster became too ill to travel.

Following her death, Ashley shared a photo of himself and Azaylia and said he can’t wait to “hold you again in heaven”.

The heartbreaking caption read: “Rest In Paradise Princess. I will always hold you in my heart until I can hold you again in heaven.”

The couple are now planning their baby’s burial.

