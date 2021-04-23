Ashley Cain and girlfriend Safiyya Vorajee have been told their baby daughter Azaylia’s tiny body is “shutting down”.

The proud dad revealed the palliative care team have told them to “make the most of this weekend” with their baby and said: “So you can understand what that message means.”

It’s been three weeks since Ashley and Safiyya were told Azaylia had just days to live.

She suffers from a rare form of leukaemia.

Ashley Cain has issued a heartbreaking update about baby Azaylia (Credit: Instagram)

What did Ashley Cain say about baby Azaylia?

Posting a video of himself walking Azaylia in her pram, Ashley revealed what the palliative care nurses had told him.

“The palliative care team told us that we should make the most of this weekend and enjoy this weekend, so you can understand what that message means.

Read more: Ashley Cain issues scammers warning for people sending presents to Azaylia

“But the fact of the matter is we make the most of every day.

“I tell you one thing, I ain’t got no plans, no plans for her going anywhere this weekend.

“I ain’t got no plans on this little one going this weekend, trust me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Safiyya Vorajee (@miss_safiyya_)

So what did Safiyya say about baby Azaylia?

Safiyya posted a trio of photos of her daughter enjoying today’s lovely weather to her Instagram grid.

And she also revealed she was “feeling the heartache more and more today”.

Read more: Ashley Cain pays tribute to beautiful baby daughter as she continues to fight leukaemia

Safiyya said: “So the nurses woke me up this morning for a home visit and told me to enjoy the weekend as they now think her body is slowly shutting down.

“I got told this a couple of weeks ago and she has stayed so strong through this. I’m so proud of how strong you are Azaylia,” she said.

Little Azaylia’s body is ‘slowly shutting down’ (Credit: Instagram)

‘You’re my inspiration and my hero’

Safiyya added: “Hearing these words rips and tears my heart and soul into pieces.

“Watching my little girl get tired is painful but giving her 100% every day is what she was promised.

So the nurses woke me up this morning for a home visit and told me to enjoy the weekend as they now think her body is slowly shutting down.

“Even when her eyes are closed I talk, sing and shake her favourite rattles so she is constantly surrounded by a positive vibe.

“Appreciating the day, the hour and the minute is something I never thought I would do as we all take life for granted.

“Azaylia you’re my inspiration & my hero. Mummy loves you.”

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of our story.