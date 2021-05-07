Ashley Cain has admitted that planning his baby girl’s funeral has “broken him”.

The reality star’s eight-month-old daughter Azaylia tragically died in April.

She was battling a rare form of leukaemia that was first diagnosed when she was just eight weeks old.

Ashley is now having to undertake the horrible task of making arrangements for her funeral.

He took to Instagram to share how upset he’s been feeling.

Ashley’s daughter Azaylia lost her battle with leukaemia (Credit: ITV)

What did Ashley Cain say about his daughter’s funeral?

Ashley said: “I always dreaded the first time I’d have to plan a funeral. But I never thought it would be my own child’s funeral.

Read more: Ashley Cain receives support from Tom Parker after daughter Azaylia’s death

“Nothing could ever have prepared me for this. Some days it breaks me and I can’t even bare to do it.

He continued: “I always thought I was tough, but making decisions on how I’m going to bury my baby is enough to bring me to my knees every single time.

“It’s hard to make sense of anything right now, especially why did it have to happen this way!”

Ashley Cain shared a message on Instagram (Credit: Instagram)

‘Rest in paradise princess’

Ashley and girlfriend Safiyya Vorajee had raised over £1 million for Azaylia to get specialist treatment in Singapore, however, the youngster became too ill.

Following her death, Ashley shared a photo of himself and Azaylia and said he can’t wait to “hold you again in heaven”.

Read more: Ashley Cain pays tribute to daughter Azaylia as he visits her at the chapel of rest

The caption read: “Rest In Paradise Princess.

“I will always hold you in my heart until I can hold you again in heaven.”

I always thought I was tough, but making decisions on how I’m going to bury my baby is enough to bring me to my knees every single time.

Meanwhile, last week, Safiyya shared a touching statement to thank fans for their support during such a difficult time for the couple.

She said: “I would like to take a moment out of my day to thank each and every one of you for your heartfelt messages, amazing videos that you have created for us, poems, candles that have been lit, balloons, music, flowers, etc.

“It’s so beautiful. Every day is getting harder but Azaylia’s taught me strength, and courage, which she held 100%.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.