Ashley Cain reveals what the £1.5m for Azaylia will be used for
Ashley Cain: £1.5m raised for daughter will be spent setting up a charity in her name

Azaylia lost her battle with leukaemia in April

Ashley Cain has revealed where the £1.5 million raised for daughter Azaylia’s treatment will be spent.

Azaylia, eight months, died last month after a long battle with a rare form of leukaemia.

And, while a GoFundMe account set up in her name raised an impressive figure to support treatment, it will now be used elsewhere.

Ashley revealed that, following Azaylia’s death, he and girlfriend Safiyya have thought of a way to ensure her memory will live on.

Parents Ashley Cain and Safiyya Vorajee fought to keep daughter Azaylia alive (Credit: ITV)

What did Ashley Cain say about the death of his daughter?

Ashley’s daughter Azaylia died on April 24 after a hard-fought battle with leukaemia, with her parents sharing the sad news on Instagram.

She showed her heart, strength and determination every step of the way and we are so so proud of her.

Ashley thanked fans for their support in the days after her death.

He said: “To all our amazing supporters, we want to send our heartfelt thank yous to everyone who donated money, made and sent gifts, commented, prayed and showered our family with love and strength during the toughest days of our lives.

“Azaylia joined the angels in heaven on Saturday 24th April after the most courageous battle with AML.

“She showed her heart, strength and determination every step of the way and we are so so proud of her.”

He added that she had built “a community” in her short life.

So how will Azaylia’s memory live on?

Ashley continued: “The amount of money needed for Azaylia’s potential treatment in Singapore was raised in just 24 hours.

“That money can sadly no longer be used to help Azaylia. But we want to make sure it is used positively – and in Azaylia’s name.

“After days of emotional yet careful consideration we have decided that, firstly, we would like to use some to give Azaylia a magical and deserving send off – something that we believe you would all want to be a part of.

“Secondly, we will use the remaining money to help other children through a new charity we are setting up in Azaylia’s name.

“She has guided us throughout this process. It only feels right that we continue to use the platform we built together to help those in similar situations.”

Ashley Cain has revealed his ongoing battle with grief
Ashley Cain has revealed his ongoing battle with grief (Credit: Instagram)

What else did he say?

Additionally, Ashley added: “What we saw during our time fighting this monster has changed us forever and we will spend the rest of our lives spreading Azaylia’s message of hope and strength to all those who need it.

“We will ensure she lives on until the day we are able to hold her again in paradise. We hope you will all continue to support us and keep our Likkle Lion Azaylia’s name in your hearts and thoughts forever.

“Together we can make a positive difference to the world and fight Childhood Cancer. #LetsGoChamp.”

