Ashley Banjo has thanked his fans after Ofcom decided not to investigate complaints made against Diversity’s performance on Britain’s Got Talent.

More than 24,000 complaints were filed to the watchdog after Diversity performed a Black Lives Matter routine on BGT.

But Ofcom released a statement on Thursday (September 17) saying it would not be investigating the issue.

And Ashley, 31, quickly took to social media to share his delight at the news.

What did Ashley Banjo say about the Ofcom decision?

Addressing his 901,000 followers, Ashley shared Ofcom’s official statement.

He captioned it with: “Creativity is always a leap of faith.

“All I did what was what felt right and I’d do it 100 times over… Sending love to everyone that stood by us #Diversity.”

All I did what was what felt right and I’d do it 100 times over.

Dozens of fans showered praise over Ofcom’s decision.

One user reassured Ashely with: “Love is always stronger than hate, we got you.”

Another user declared: “Whoever took their time out to complain, YOU should be very ashamed of yourself, YOU are the problem.”

Diversity fans back Ashley Banjo

And a third user shared: “This is without doubt the right call from Ofcom.

“All those that complained need to really look at why they were so offended by such an amazing performance that highlighted issues that globally needed to be challenged and maybe understand they are part of the problem.”

Ofcom’s formal statement read: “We carefully considered a large number of complaints about this artistic routine, an area where freedom of expression is particularly important.

“Diversity’s performance referred to challenging and potentially controversial subjects, and in our view, its central message was a call for social cohesion and unity.

“Any depictions of violence by the performers were highly stylised and symbolic of recent global events, and there was no explicit reference to any particular political organisation – but rather a message that the lives of black people matter.

“We will not be taking this case on to formal investigation.”

ITV has also stood by Diversity following viewer backlash.

Its statement said: “Britain’s Got Talent has always been an inclusive show which showcases diversity and supports strong storytelling in all forms and ITV stands behind the decision to broadcast Diversity’s performance on BGT.”

The statement added: “Ashley and the group are a great example of the talent, creativity and diversity of modern Britain.

“Their performance was an authentic, heartfelt response to many of the issues and events which have affected society in 2020.”

