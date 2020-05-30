Ashley Banjo fans shocked at how big 'bruiser' baby Micah is in heart-melting new photo

Fans of Ashley Banjo can't get over how much his adorable baby Micah seems to be taking after his famous dad.

The Dancing On Ice judge welcomed his second baby with his wife Francesca in March, and his little one seems to be growing up fast.

The ITV star shared a picture of himself cuddling up to Micah, and fans rushed to comment on how similar they looked - and how massive the tot's getting!

Grown so much

One fan commented: Baby boy is getting big!"

Someone else joked: "He's a bruiser"

Mum Francesca commented: "Look at the size of his arms!"

A fan replied to her: "Baby chub is the cutest thing ever! Chubby arms and legs."

Ashley hasn't been shy about showing off his newborn on social media since his birth.

A snap shared days after Micah was born showed a topless Ashley gazing lovingly at his son. The tot was fast asleep with his face pressed against his dad's chest.

He captioned the post: "I can't explain the feeling... Love you buddy."

Francesca also shared a touching announcement on her Instagram.

Beautiful baby boy

She said: "At 18:45 on Thursday 26th March 2020 you came into the world and once again our lives changed as we were blessed with a beautiful baby boy.

"Micah Grace Banjo, you are a reminder of everything that is good and pure in this world even in scary times of uncertainty.

"@ashleybanjogram, me, Rose and all your family love you more than you will ever know."

The couple are already parents to their one-year-old daughter Rose - who was born in February last year.

Before the arrival of his son, Ashley expressed his concerns over the coronavirus pandemic that has gripped the nation.