Ashley Banjo melts hearts with video of son Micah's first 'real laughs'

Ashley Banjo has delighted fans by sharing a heart-melting video of his son Micah laughing for the first time.

The former Britain's Got Talent star, 31, took to Instagram on Sunday (July 26) to share a cute clip of the tot giggling his head off.

In the caption, Ashley called it the "sound of pure joy" and wished his son a "happy four months" as he reached the new milestone.

Ashley Bajo posted a video of his son, Micah, laughing for the first time (Credit: ITV)

What did Ashley Banjo say about his son Micah?

The Diversity dancer wrote in the caption: "Micah's first real laughs. The sound of pure joy. Happy four months, son."

He added the quote, 'If we could see the world through the eyes of a child, we would see magic in everything'.

Read more: Ashley Banjo left in pain after TikTok video goes disastrously wrong

Ashley's pal Perri Kiely appeared in the comments, leaving crying and heart emojis.

And Coleen Nolan from Loose Women wrote: "This has just made my day! No better sound in the world!"

But Ashley's brother Jordan joked: "Maybe it's just me but he seems a bit cocky, not a fan."

Ashley's fans also gushed over the video, calling it "gorgeous" and agreeing there's no better sound.

Ashley Banjo has a son, Micah, and daughter, Rose, with his wife Francesca (Credit: ITV)

How did his followers react?

"Awww gorgeous," said one.

"Pure heartfelt joy," commented another.

This is too cute.

"Best sound in the world," a third wrote.

Someone else said, simply: "Adorable xxx."

A fifth told him: "This is too cute."

It's been a month of big milestones in the Banjo household.

Five years married

A few weeks ago, the Dancing On Ice judge and his wife, Francesca Abbott, celebrated five years of marriage.

Ashley shared an adorable tribute to the mother of his children - a family picture of them and their kids.

Read more: Ashley Banjo celebrates five year wedding anniversary with adorable tribute

The photo, posted on Instagram, showed the happy mum snuggling in bed with Ashley and their eldest, 17-month-old daughter Rose, and little Micah.

Ashley wrote alongside the pic: "It's been 15 years and five years married Francesca Banjo... Look what we made. Happy anniversary."

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.