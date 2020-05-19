Ashley Banjo reveals he's been struggling mentally during lockdown in emotional message

TV's Ashley Banjo has admitted he was struggling mentally in lockdown.

The Dancing On Ice judge shared a message to fans on Instagram explaining he's "never been more grateful" for his family recently.

Ashley said he's now focusing on overcoming his issues and he feels "back and present".

What did Ashley say?

The Diversity dancer wrote: "I can’t lie the past couple of weeks have been tough mentally... I’m the kind of person that always tries to inspire and motivate others.

"But this week I’ve never been more grateful for my family (at a distance!) giving me that energy back.

"I’ve needed them more than I thought I would. But I feel back, present and ready to overcome whatever is put in front of me, like I always have."

He added: "Me and my @diversity_official team have come so far, but there’s still so much more... Adapt and overcome right?!

Ashley Banjo said he's been struggling mentally in lockdown (Credit: SplashNews.com)

"First things first... Back to some kind of fitness."

Fans offered their support to Ashley and many could relate.

One person commented: "Love how you’re always so open and honest Ashley! Always an inspiration to me."

Another wrote: "Sending positivisty and strength."

A third added: "I think all of us are suffering at some point @ashleybanjogram it is nothing to be ashamed of in these unpredictable times."

Ashley has been keeping fans updated with his lockdown antics over the last couple of months.

Ashley said his family has helped him through lockdown (Credit: Sue Andrews / SplashNews.com)

Last month, he stunned fans when he unveiled his new hairdo with many comparing him to singer Craig David.

Ashley revealed his wife Francesca was behind his new look as he shared a photo to Instagram.

He said: "Considering she's never held a pair of clippers... I've got ratings for @francescabanjo work here.

"Qarantine short hair gang!! Had to keep my Tik Tok game strong.

"Big up @mr.trimmz for the last minute advice as well #lockdown."

What did fans say?

Meanwhile, fans said he looked just like Craig with one commenting: "Looking a bit like Craig David."

Another added: "Craig David double."

One said: "Omg you look like Craig David!!"

