Ashley Banjo pays heartfelt birthday tribute to his dad with family photo

Ashley Banjo has shared a touching birthday tribute to his dad.

The Diversity dancer and current BGT judge, 31, left the message on Instagram.

It was another poignant moment from the performer who caused controversy last month when he took part in a Black Lives Matter-inspired dance on the talent show.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CF1p4Axp6Oz/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

What did Ashley Banjo say in his tribute?

Pictured with his brother, Jordan, and his dad in a touching family photo, Ashley paid tribute to the man who brought him up.

“Happy birthday dad,” he began. “I rarely talk about him in public because it’s just not his way.”

Read more: Piers Morgan says he’s ‘proud’ of Ashley Banjo and Diversity after BGT controversy

He continued: “I rarely even say out loud how much he’s taught me and how much he does for me still to this day. But if this year has taught me anything, it’s that nothing lasts forever.

“So it’s always the right time to say, love ya Dad.

“Have a good day and eat whatever you want without the whole fam getting onto you about not being healthy #family.”

Ashley Banjo paid tribute to his dad (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How did Ashley Banjo’s followers react?

It wasn’t long before many of Ashley’s 992,000 followers got in touch to celebrate with him and send best wishes.

I rarely talk about him in public because it’s just not his way.

Former One Show host, Matt Baker, said: “Amazing how being a dad puts dads into perspective Happy Birthday Mr B.”

Another said: “Happy birthday Poppa Banj!”

Finally, a third joked: “The side eye from him just assures his head position in the family!”

Ashley performed a powerful dance on BGT (Credit: ITV)

How did Ashley handle the Diversity controversy?

Ashley received online abuse after he and the Diversity performed a powerful routine inspired by the Black Live Matter movement.

TV’s governing body Ofcom received over 20,000 complaints.

As a result, Ashley also received death threats.

Read more: BGT SPOILERS: Ashley Banjo all smiles as he returns to stage after Diversity backlash

But Ashley thanked those who had been in touch to offer support.

He said: “So much to say… But I’ll just let the performance talk. Thousands of messages of love and support – thank you.

“For the thousands of messages of hate and ignorance – thank you. You highlight exactly what needs to change. Sending nothing but love to you all.”

Britain’s Got Talent airs on ITV, tonight, at 8pm.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us your thoughts.