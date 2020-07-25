Ashley Banjo mocked for 'wanting to get fit again' as he shares topless selfie

Ashley Banjo has suffered the wrath of social media mockery after posting a muscly selfie.

The Diversity star, 31, shared a topless photo and pledged to get fitter.

However, many of his celebrity pals and fans couldn't help but take the mick.

Dozens joked that they were confused by the BGT's star's set goals. Especially as he already has rippling abs and toned arms.

Ashley Banjo is known for his toned physique (Credit ITV)

What did Ashley Banjo share on Instagram?

Ashley addressed his some 844,000 Instagram followers with: "This year caught me off guard for a minute. Time to get back on point physically.

"Time to get back here to where I was and then move beyond. But there is no way you're getting anywhere unless your mind's right first... Feeling ready #backtoit #progress."

Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse jibed: "Is that what off guard looks like? Cool. I guess I was never on it then. I need a longer 2020."

Actor Adam Thomas joked: "Oh no he didn't! Is that how you're moving."

One fan quipped: "If that's your off guard we are all screwed" and another wrote: "Your before pic is like most people's dream after pic."

Ashley during a GMB interview (Credit ITV)

"Oh no he didn't!"

And a further user posted: "I think you were born with a six pack mate! If that's what your off guard looks like I'm screwed lol xx."

Meanwhile many others simply thanked Ashley for posting such a sizzling selfie.

One praised: "Thank you for blessing my eyes" and a second user wrote: "Smoking hot Ash".

Yet another posted: "This sort of post needs a trigger warning cause I almost had a heart attack! Looking good fave!"

Moreover, the married father-of-two said back in May that he was hoping to do 'some kind of fitness'.

He also opened up about struggling with his mental health during lockdown.

Again taking to Instagram, he wrote: "I can't lie the past couple of weeks have been tough mentally... I'm the kind of person that always tries to inspire and motivate others.

"But this week I've never been more grateful for my family (at a distance!) giving me that energy back. I've needed them more than I thought I would.

"But I feel back, present and ready to overcome whatever is put in front of me, like I always have.

"Me and my @diversity_official team have come so far, But there's still so much more... Adapt and overcome right?! First things first... Back to some kind of fitness #lockdown #covid19 #nextchapter."

