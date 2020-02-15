The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Saturday 15th February 2020
Ashley Banjo shares cute baby scan photo in Valentine’s Day tribute with pregnant wife

They are expecting their second baby this year

By Rebecca Carter

Ashley Banjo has shared a sweet 4D baby scan photo as he prepares to become a dad again.

The Diversity dancer and Dancing On Ice judge posted a picture of himself and his pregnant wife Francesca on Valentine's Day and revealed they had been to a scan.

Ashley, 31, said their second baby "wasn't up for posing this morning" but the tot's tiny foot was captured in the scan.

Alongside the image, Ashley wrote: "Breakfast and baby scans! All the love in the world in this picture... Happy Valentine's Day people.

"And for the observant ones you can actually see a foot if you look closely but not much else.

"Baby wasn't up for posing this morning!"

Fans gushed over the snap with one person writing: "Just beautiful so happy for you both."

Another said: "Huge congratulations," while a third commented: "So sweet. Happy Valentine's."

The couple recently returned home from a holiday to Tenerife with their daughter Rose, who turns one later this month.

A week ago, Ashley posted a photo of himself, Francesca and Rose as their getaway came to an end.

All the love in the world in this picture... Happy Valentine's Day people.

He said: "First family holiday... Completed it mate. Can't explain how much of a little legend this baby has been! Anyways we'll try and bring the weather back. Next stop baby number two!!"

Francesca also marked their first family holiday on Instagram with a cute picture.

She said: "First and last family holiday as a three!! This is the reality of most of the photos of the three of us... but it's my fave.

"Rose seems to have grown up even in the past week but as always she was a little legend the whole time, plus it's taken me since 2016 to get workaholic @ashleybanjogram to go on holiday so I'm definitely not complaining!

"Both sad and happy to be home today, but what a lovely five days we had as a family let's go back soon!!!"

The couple announced in December that they were expecting their second baby 10 months after Rose was born.

At the time, Ashley wrote on Instagram: "It's a good job we like surprises! Baby number two is officially in the mum oven ladies and gents and I feel so blessed and excited. Our little family is growing."

