Ashley Banjo fans think star is 'double' of Craig David with new lockdown hair

Dancing On Ice judge and former Britain's Got Talent star Ashley Banjo stunned fans with his incredible likeness to one famous singer after revealing his lockdown hair.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday (April 11), the star posted a clip to show fans his fresh haircut.

Revealing that his wife, Francesca, was the one who delivered the new do, the star seemed impressed she'd never handled a pair of clippers before.

But in the comments, many of Ashley's fans couldn't help noticing how the shorter style made him look a lot like 7 Days hitmaker Craig David.

Ashley's fans thought the do made him look like Craig David, pictured here last month (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Ashley captioned the post: "Considering she's never held a pair of clippers... I've got ratings for @francescabanjo work here.

Can you fill me in?

"Qarantine short hair gang!! Had to keep my Tik Tok game strong. Big up @mr.trimmz for the last minute advice as well #lockdown."

One follower wrote: "Looking a bit like Craig David."

Omg you look like Craig David!

Another said: "Craig David double."

Someone else asked, simply: "Craig David???"

A fourth said: "Omg you look like Craig David!!"

It follows a cute video Ashley shared this week that featured his newborn son, Micah.

The Diversity dancer showed off some moves with the tot in the clip shared to his Instagram on Friday (April 10).

New dad again

The footage showed him doing a famous Tik Tok dance while carrying his little boy.

Ashley captioned the post: "Never to early to show Micah the Tik Tok ropes.

"Lesson one baby: The Toosie Slide. Go follow me on Tik Tok if you don’t already...

"There is too much fun to be had!"

Ashley later shared a photo of himself posing with Micah and revealed the little one is yet to meet his big sister, Rose, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dancing On Ice judge wrote: "You've been in this world for two weeks already little man...

"You've still got so many people to meet! Starting with your big sister. Not long buddy, not long."

The star became a dad for the second time last month when Francesca gave birth to Micah.

