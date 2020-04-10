Ashley Banjo dances with newborn son in sweet lockdown video

Ashley Banjo has shared a cute video with his newborn son Micah.

The Diversity dancer showed off some moves with baby Micah in the clip shared to his Instagram.

The footage shows Ashley doing a famous Tik Tok dance while carrying his little boy.

Read more: Ashley Banjo shows off new look during coronavirus lockdown

What did Ashley say?

Ashley captioned the post: "Never to early to show Micah the Tik Tok ropes.

"Lesson one baby: The Toosie Slide. Go follow me on Tik Tok if you don’t already...

"There is too much fun to be had!"

Ashley later shared a photo of himself posing with Micah and revealed the tot is yet to meet his big sister Rose due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dancing On Ice judge wrote: "You’ve been in this world for 2 weeks already little man...

"You’ve still got so many people to meet! Starting with your big sister. Not long buddy, not long."

When did Ashley become a dad again?

The star became a dad for the second time last month when his wife Francesca gave birth to Micah.

Ashley wrote on Instagram at the time: "On Thursday the 26th March at 6.45pm our son came into the world weighing a healthy 8lbs 15oz.

"His name is Micah Grace Banjo... Our son, our little ray of light in a dark and uncertain time.

"@francescabanjo and I love him with the deepest part of our hearts."

Ashley and Francesca are also parents to daughter Rose (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Ashley Banjo shares glimpse of newborn son’s face after becoming dad again

Francesca also shared a touching announcement on her Instagram.

What did she say?

She said: "At 18:45 on Thursday 26th March 2020 you came into the world and once again our lives changed as we were blessed with a beautiful baby boy.

You’ve been in this world for 2 weeks already little man.

"Micah Grace Banjo, you are a reminder of everything that is good and pure in this world even in scary times of uncertainty."

The couple are already parents to their one-year-old daughter Rose - who was born in February last year.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.