Ashley Banjo dances with newborn son in sweet lockdown video

Ashley Banjo has shared a cute video with his newborn son Micah.
The Diversity dancer showed off some moves with baby Micah in the clip shared to his Instagram.
The footage shows Ashley doing a famous Tik Tok dance while carrying his little boy.
What did Ashley say?
Ashley captioned the post: "Never to early to show Micah the Tik Tok ropes.
"Lesson one baby: The Toosie Slide. Go follow me on Tik Tok if you don’t already...
"There is too much fun to be had!"
Ashley later shared a photo of himself posing with Micah and revealed the tot is yet to meet his big sister Rose due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Dancing On Ice judge wrote: "You’ve been in this world for 2 weeks already little man...
"You’ve still got so many people to meet! Starting with your big sister. Not long buddy, not long."
When did Ashley become a dad again?
The star became a dad for the second time last month when his wife Francesca gave birth to Micah.
Ashley wrote on Instagram at the time: "On Thursday the 26th March at 6.45pm our son came into the world weighing a healthy 8lbs 15oz.
"His name is Micah Grace Banjo... Our son, our little ray of light in a dark and uncertain time.
"@francescabanjo and I love him with the deepest part of our hearts."
Francesca also shared a touching announcement on her Instagram.
What did she say?
She said: "At 18:45 on Thursday 26th March 2020 you came into the world and once again our lives changed as we were blessed with a beautiful baby boy.
You’ve been in this world for 2 weeks already little man.
"Micah Grace Banjo, you are a reminder of everything that is good and pure in this world even in scary times of uncertainty."
The couple are already parents to their one-year-old daughter Rose - who was born in February last year.
