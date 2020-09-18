Ashley Banjo looked relaxed as he reunited with some of his Diversity pals following Ofcom’s ruling in favour of their controversial BGT routine.

On Friday (September 18), Ashley enjoyed a trip to Tower Bridge with his mate Perri Kiely and other members of their dance troupe.

What did Diversity star Ashley Banjo post on Instagram?

The Dancing On Ice judge, 31, maintained a poker face as he posed in a pair of shades for a photo on his Instagram.

“Food, TikToks and good vibes with the team…” he wrote in the caption, adding: “It was needed #Diversity.”

In the comments, Ashley’s fans laid out their support for Diversity and the group’s Black Lives Matter-themed performance, which caused a stir on Britain’s Got Talent earlier this month.

One said: “Keep doing what you’re doing because what you’re doing is bloody brilliant.”

Another wrote: “Loved your performance on BGT, so powerful and emotional. Well done!”

“Loved your performance on BGT,” echoed a third, adding: “Can’t understand the backlash… it was really well done.”

Earlier this week, Ofcom ruled that it didn’t consider the content of Diversity’s BLM route to warrant an investigation.

The Diversity performance also showed dancers taking the knee (Credit: ITV)

What did Ofcom say about Diversity’s BGT routine?

In a statement, the regulator said: “Complainants outlined a range of concerns about Diversity’s performance, including that the themes of violence and racism were inappropriate for family viewing, that it expressed support for the political organisation Black Lives Matter and that it was racist towards White people.

“Our assessment is that this programme did not raise any issues which warranted investigation.”

Since then, Ashley has praised fans for ‘standing by’ the dance troupe amid the furore.

Following Ofcom’s ruling, he wrote on Instagram: “Creativity is always a leap of faith.

“All I did what was what felt right and I’d do it 100 times over… Sending love to everyone that stood by us #Diversity.”

Ashley is currently serving as a stand-in judge on Britain’s Got Talent for Simon Cowell, who is recovering from a back injury.

