As Matt Hancock ‘leaves’ wife Martha, a relationship expert reveals how she can heal from the ‘trauma’

Matt Hancock has reportedly left his wife Martha after his affair with aide Gina Coladangelo was exposed to the world.

The couple were married for 15 years and share three children, with the youngest being born in 2013.

But how will the osteopath ever heal from the trauma of his cheating scandal.

Here, Entertainment Daily speaks to hypnotherapist, Aaron Surtees, as he discusses what Martha should do next.

Matt Hancock was exposed last week for kissing his aide (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Matt Hancock wife: How will Martha be feeling?

Former Health Secretary Matt resigned on Saturday after he was filmed kissing his aide at the Department of Health’s London HQ.

Meanwhile, Martha apparently had no idea.

But how will the mother of three be feeling?

The Wellbeing, Mindfulness Expert and Celebrity Hypnotherapist told ED!: “Coming to terms with a partner leaving suddenly will be a huge shock to Martha.

“Her whole world has been turned upside down.

“She has to come to terms with her husband walking out due to his infidelity. Not only this but she has the added pressures of her private life being played out in the public eye for everyone to speculate and judge her.”

Martha Hancock is Matt’s wife (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Furthermore, Aaron explained: “I use hypnotic suggestion on my clients to help them replace negative thoughts to aid them to move forward. It gives them the confidence to think positively.”

But while Martha is yet to speak out about her cheating husband, Aaron insists she’ll be ‘suffering’ behind closed doors.

He added: “Besides the sudden shock, Martha will likely be suffering from trauma type effects as this life changing event will have strong impacts on her and their children.

Martha will likely be suffering from trauma type effects

“It is often common to struggle with feelings of bereavement when a partner walks out.

“Martha will be mourning the loss of their marriage at this moment in time, whether the couple decide to get back together or not.

“Stress and anxiety will like be something Martha tries to cope with.”

Matt was caught kissing his aide Gina Coladangelo (Credit: Sky News)

How can Martha heal?

Meanwhile, Aaron suggests for Martha to practice self care methods.

According to the expert, the osteopath may see results from visualisation and self hypnosis techniques.

Aaron explained: “Martha will have freedom from obsessive thoughts, feeling of clarity and mental strength.

“This will enable her to make the right choices without clouding her judgement. She will heal by having the tools to help her to move on faster.”

However, the healing process won’t happen overnight.

In addition, he said: “Martha needs to take one day at a time, practice self care methods and have the support of trusted friends and family.

“She shouldn’t be ashamed to seek out help from an expert if she needs to talk her feelings through.

“She should try not to disrupt her children’s routines and I advise all of my clients to remain on amicable grounds with an ex for the sake of any children involved.”

Furthermore, Aaaron believes Matt may regret his actions.

He concludes: “I feel Matt may end up regretting his actions and sudden decision to end his marriage because he got caught out.

“Martha may get over him quicker than he may anticipate when he realises he made a big mistake.

“But it might be too late!”

