Argos selling hot AND cold duvet to stop bedtime arguments

Argos is now selling a hot AND cold duvet to end the bedtime arguments once and for all.

Debating whether it's too hot or too cold in bed is one of the most common arguments between couples.

But now Silentnight have come up with a solution that will suit everyone - a duvet which features a "warm side" and a "cold side".

The duvet features a "warm side" and a "cold side" (Credit: Argos)

Read more: Vegans can feel the love this Valentine's Day with a new heart-shaped burger on sale at Asda

The 'Yours and Mine' duvet has one half with a higher tog count than the other.

It comes in a double and king-size and there's one for each season too.

The duvet caters to the sleeping requirements of both you and your partner.

The duvet's 'cold side' is 4.5 tog and the 'warm side' is 7.5 tog.

The product description reads: "The duvet caters to the sleeping requirements of both you and your partner.

"This duvet ensures that both of you are kept at your own optimum temperature for ultimate comfort.

The duvet costs £30 for a double and £45 for a king-size (Credit: Argos)

"The duvet has a unique two togs in one design. One half features a higher tog and the other a lighter tog, creating a cooler half for those who get hot at night and a warmer half for those who feel the chill.

"Made from soft microfibre and filled with snuggly hollowfibre, offering great comfort on both sides of the bed.

"The Silentnight Yours and Mine Duvet will transform bedtime for couples with its revolutionary two togs in one design."

The duvet costs £30 for a double and £45 for a king-size.

Shoppers have praised the duvet in the reviews section.

Shoppers have praised the duvet in the reviews section (Credit: Argos)

Read more: Cadbury's new White Chocolate Oreo bars are hailed as a 'dream come true'

One person wrote: "Duvets can be very expensive. This one does exactly what it says on the tin for a fraction of the price of others."

Another said: "This product was just what we had been looking for, no more sleepless nights."

A third added: "The duvet I received works as described, the 2 different sides of the duvets with their different tog rating function as expected, I often find myself pulling the duvet over to the warmer side during the night as the temperature drops. Very happy with the duvet."

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!