James ‘Arg’ Argent and Lydia Bright could get back together, a tabloid report has claimed.

According to The Sun, TOWIE fave James has ‘moved on’ from Gemma Collins. She was recently reported to have enjoyed dates with an ex.

However, Gemma later denied she was dating her former fiancé Rami Hawash. She insisted they are just friends and it is “nothing serious”.

Could ‘Arg and Gemma’ become ‘Arg and Lydia’? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Could Arg and Lydia reunite?

A source claims Arg and Lydia have met up “several” times in the past few weeks.

The Sun quotes TOWIE sources as saying Arg may be more keen to start things up again than Lydia.

The insider also told the tabloid that Lydia was the love of Arg’s life.

The reality stars broke up five years ago.

‘Lydia isn’t daft’

A different source has reportedly indicated Arg may still have a lot to prove.

They said: “Arg is trying work his way back in but Lydia isn’t daft.

“Arg has had his issues and she’s a mum now.

“This weight loss battle is a good way for Arg to prove to Lydia he’s a new man and all that is behind him.”

ED! has contacted reps for Arg and Lydia for comment on this story.

But is Lydia keen? (Credit: Grant Buchanan / SplashNews.com)

Arg’s weight loss journey

Arg, 33, recently revealed he has dropped four stone since undergoing gastric band surgery.

He weighed 27 stone at his biggest – and decided to have the op after doctors warned he could die.

Arg reflected during an Steph’s Packed Lunch: “I’m four stone lighter now. It’s a really good start.

“Four stone out of 11 or 12 might seem like a drop in the ocean but I’m pleased I’ve made progress.

“I feel so much happier already, I feel healthier already, I’m lighter on my toes, I’m more confident. I’m really loving life at the moment.”

‘We’re extremely close again’

Last month, Arg hinted he still holds a lot of fondness for his childhood sweetheart.

He told The Sun: “Me and Lydia are extremely close again – we have kept that low-key and behind closed doors.

“Obviously she’s had a beautiful baby and she’s a single mother now. We were together years before TOWIE existed or before either of us were in the public eye.”

Arg added: “I’m very fond of Lydia. I’m lucky to have her in my life and for us to be such close friends.”

