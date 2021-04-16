The girlfriend of Archie Lyndhurst has paid an emotional tribute to him on what would have been their second anniversary.

The talented young actor – the son of Only Fools and Horses legend Nicholas Lyndhurst – tragically died from a brain haemorrhage aged 19 in September 2020.

Now Nethra Tilakumara has paid a heartbreaking tribute to Archie.

What did Nethra say about Archie Lyndhurst?

The 21-year-old actress left a heartbreaking and moving message to Archie on her Instagram feed.

The lengthy love letter accompanied a selection of images and videos showing Archie and Nethra in the prime of their lives.

She said: “To my best friend, Happy 2 year anniversary, my love.

“Archie, when I met you my life completely changed and all for the better.

“You’re a once in a lifetime kind of boy… and I can’t believe my luck, that I found you. I really can’t.

“I only wished for so many more years and all I can say, is that when you know, you know – and I did.

“Thank you for making me laugh from the day we met, thank God I found a boy who could put up with my snoring.”

“I’m so glad I found you”

Nethra continued: “Everything was always an adventure, everything was always fun with you, being with you was being at home.

“Looking at you in a room filled with people, was just seeing home.

“You were my home. Thank you for unconditionally loving me and thank you for making me a better person.

I will never meet such a beautiful, gentle, incredibly kind, erudite, thoughtful and insanely talented young man again

“I will never meet such a beautiful, gentle, incredibly kind, erudite, thoughtful and insanely talented young man again.. oh and also very funny and I’m not the first or last person to say this.”

“April 12th, the day that I will cherish for the rest of my life,” she said.

“Happy 2 years beautiful boy, I love you. I’m so glad I found you and I’ll find you again one day…”

Archie’s mum Lucy and dad Nicholas (Credit: Can Nguyen/Shutterstock) Credit: Photo by Dan Wooller/Shutterstock)

What did Archie’s mum say about the causes of death?

Nethra’s beautiful message to Archie comes after his heartbroken mother, Lucy, shared the results of the second post-mortem in January.

Archie died in his sleep on September 22.

In January, Lucy said on Instagram: “The Dr explained Archie died from natural causes (something we knew already, only gossips, keyboard warriors, trolls and the ignorant thought differently).

“He died from an Intracerebral Haemorrhage caused by Acute Lymphoblastic Lymphoma/Leukaemia.

“This is not Leukaemia as we know it, the word Acute in medical terms means rapid.

“He assured us that there wasn’t anything anyone could have done as Archie showed no signs of illness.”

