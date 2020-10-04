Archie Lyndhurst would have been 20-years-old today and his girlfriend has paid tribute.

Archie, the son of Only Fools And Horses actor Nicholas Lyndhurst, sadly died in his family home last week.

Subsequently, on what would have been his 20th birthday, his girlfriend left him an emotional message on social media.

What did she say about Archie Lyndhurst?

Nethra Tilakumara, who starred with Archie in CBBC’s So Awkward, took to Instagram to wish her late boyfriend a happy birthday.

Sharing a sweet image of Archie kissing her on the cheek, Nethra captioned the snap: “20 incredible years, Happy Birthday to you X.”

She added on her Instagram Stories: “I was so excited for you to turn 20, because I think that’s when we all start to become the people we’re going to be.

“But you were already there.”

View this post on Instagram 20 incredible years, Happy Birthday to you X A post shared by nethra tilakumara (@nethratilakumara) on Oct 4, 2020 at 2:31am PDT

What else did Nethra say about Archie Lyndhurst?

“I just wanted you to experience the magic of it. You are the magic,” she continued.

“Happy 20th Birthday. I know you will have a Porn Star Martini and Bellini in each hand… and so will we X.”

The heartbreaking message clearly resonated and received huge amounts of support from her followers.

As a result, many left their own birthday messages for the late star.

Nicholas and partner Lucy are said to be heartbroken (Credit: Andy Barnes / Flynet – SplashNews / SplashNews.com)

What happened to Archie?

Archie died last week reportedly after a ‘short illness’.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said Archie’s death was being treated as “unexplained but not suspicious”.

Meanwhile, family friend Jack Whitehall also paid tribute to him.

“I write this with an extremely heavy heart,” he said.

“Archie Lyndhurst came into my life nearly ten years ago, playing the young me in a short film I’d written.”

Jack also said: “The world has been robbed of a truly special soul. He will never be forgotten, I feel utterly devastated that he is gone but I also feel so blessed to have met him. Goodbye Archie.”

