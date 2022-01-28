Strictly star Anton Du Beke shares powerful video after wife’s chronic illness battle

Anton Du Beke has shared a powerful video as he reflected on his wife Hannah Summers’ chronic illness battle.

Hannah, who shares twins with the Strictly judge, was diagnosed with endometriosis in her early twenties.

Taking to Instagram yesterday (January 27), Anton showed his support to a young woman who is also suffering with the condition.

Anton Du Beke shared a message about his wife on social media (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Anton Du Beke on his wife Hannah’s condition

The Strictly star reposted a video from social media user Katie Heywood.

The young woman documents her journey with Crohn’s disease and endometriosis on TikTok.

In a recent video, Katie shared a series of pictures and clips over the course of her health battle.

Katie is doing a great job

Some of the footage depicted her as a healthy teenager, while others were taken during her tougher moments.

The contrasting photos showed Katie suffering from skin problems and bloating.

And the post clearly resonated with Anton, 55.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anton Du Beke (@mrantondubeke)

Read more: Anton Du Beke says he refuses to force his two children into gender stereotypes

After experiencing Hannah’s own problems first-hand, the star went on to praise Katie.

Alongside the video, he penned: “Having gone through similar with Hannah, Katie is doing a great job of raising awareness of chronic illness.”

Anton and Hannah previously spoke about her health issues on Lorraine last year.

Anton and Hannah speak about endometriosis

During the chat, Hannah explained that she suffers from severe bloating due to the condition.

She said: “The problem with me is, it’s quite hard to hide. It was one of those things where on a monthly basis, I looked like I was six months pregnant.

“One of the side effects is obviously the pain, but I had tremendous swelling. I was one of those women who was most asked that dreaded question, ‘When’s it due?’

Anton and his wife welcomed twins in 2017 (Credit: BBC One)

“And I never got pregnant.”

The couple went on to discuss how the condition affected their chances of having children.

Due to the condition, Anton and Hannah turned to IVF (in-vitro fertilisation).

Read more: Strictly stars Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice dealt blow on tour

Of their IVF journey, Hannah said: “Once you go down that route, then it is something you’re very much doing together.”

The couple welcomed twins George and Henrietta in 2017.

Last year, Anton admitted that being a father has made him more “emotional”.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.