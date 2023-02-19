Filming for Anton Du Beke and Giovanni Pernice went awry when their antics resulted in the police being called.

The Strictly Come Dancing favourites were over in Sicily filming their new travel show. The pair drove together around the streets of Palermo in a flash Maserati when the boys in blue stopped them.

Thankfully, Anton and Giovanni were able to see the funny side of events.

Explaining the situation to the Mirror, Anton explained: “We had a lovely car and Gio said, ‘Don’t drive too fast’ and it was quite a fast car.

Anton revealed the moment he and Giovanni got pulled over in Italy (Credit: ITV)

Anton Du Beke and Giovanni Pernice news

“I don’t want to be a spoiler but ­suffice to say, I got pulled over. They wanted documents and I did not have documents.”

He added jokingly: “I have never been cavity searched in my life but I enjoyed it.”

What is the new show?

The pair are filming their new series, Anton and Giovanni: Adventures in Sicily.

The three part series sees Italian dancer Giovanni show off his hometown to the Strictly judge.

Anton and Giovanni became fast friends when the latter, 32, joined the BBC One programme in 2015.

And Gio has been particularly gushing about his close relationship with Anton, 56.

Anton and Gio have been firm friends (Credit: ITV)

Speaking on Lorraine in 2021, he told stand-in host Cat Deeley: “Everyone knows that Anton is my hero.

“So, I said, we should do a show together. At the beginning he wasn’t sure…

“I tried again and he said, ‘Okay.’ It is a pleasure and an honour for me to share stage with him.”

How are Anton and Giovanni friends?

Giovanni added Anton was a role model for the other young pros when they start on Strictly.

“I look up to the way he engages with the audience and treats people,” he said.

“He is genuinely like that all the time. He is lovely with everyone. That’s why he has been on the show for 18 years.”

