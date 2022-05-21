Anton Du Beke’s shock confession about children and fatherhood

Anton Du Beke is a daddy to two children – twins – now, but he once admitted he didn’t have any real desire to start a family.

The Strictly star took a while to find his Mrs Right, not settling down with Hannah Summers until he was well into his 40s.

They tied the knot in 2017 – the year the dancer turned 51 – and had twins the same year.

Read more: Helen Skelton tipped for Strictly stint following marriage split

In 2018 Anton told the Irish Independent there wasn’t any “sinister” reason for him not tying the knot and having kids sooner.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anton Du Beke (@mrantondubeke)

Anton had been focused on being a dancer

He explained it was just that he was a dancer, and that’s what he had set out to be.

He said: “I had no desire, particularly, to have children, it wasn’t something that I was, I was you know getting older and stuff, but I wasn’t searching for somebody to have children with – a conduit for having children.

“But what I did know in my mind, was that if I were to have children it would be with somebody I wanted to spend the rest of my life with.”

The couple had boy/girl twins

But it looked like meeting Hannah changed everything.

As the pair welcomed boy/girl twins in March 2017.

“Oh my! The little dancing feet have arrived. Mum and twins are perfect,” he posted on social media at the time.

Anton Du Beke married Hannah in 2017 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The couple named their new arrivals George and Henrietta.

Anton and Hannah tied the knot the same year

The year 2017 was a busy one for the couple, because they got married as well as becoming parents.

Anton told the Irish Independent that he had an urge to get married and sort of “sprung” it on Hannah.

“It was our fifth year of being together and it felt like the moment,” he explained.

The star found fame on Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Speaking last year, Anton revealed fatherhood came at the right time for him.

Read more: Giovanni Pernice stuns Instagram fans as he poses in nothing but tiny white underpants

“I wouldn’t have been ready for it earlier in my life, I have to be honest with you,” he said on Steph’s Packed Lunch.

The Weakest Link Strictly Special, featuring Anton, is on BBC One at 6.40pm on Saturday.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.