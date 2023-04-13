Antiques Roadshow expert Judith Miller dies aged 71 after short illness in ‘huge shock’

Antiques Roadshow expert Judith Miller has died at the age of 71 following a short illness.

Judith was a regular expert on BBC’s Antiques Roadshow, and also appeared on Priceless Antiques Roadshow. The star sadly died over the Easter weekend, her publishing firm confirmed in a statement.

Her publisher Mitchell Beazley said she died “over the weekend after a short illness”.

Meanwhile, Alison Starling, from publishing firm Octopus, said: “I’ve been lucky enough to work with Judith on and off for the past 30 years and the news of her death is a huge shock.

“She had such energy and spirit – and always combined her impressively broad-ranging, in-depth knowledge of antiques with a life-long passion to make the world of collecting accessible and unintimidating to all.”

Alison added: “Judith will be much missed by all those readers and viewers who looked to her for expert and reassuringly friendly advice.”

Meanwhile, tributes have poured in online for Judith. Antiques Roadshow Specialist and Judith’s co-star Marc Allum took to Twitter to issue a sad message.

He wrote: “It’s with great sadness that I post this picture of our great friend and @BBC_ARoadshow colleague Judith Miller who passed away this weekend. She was magnanimous in giving me writing work early in my career. Here with Will Farmar too, all our thoughts are with her family. RIP.”

Fans left their condolences in the replies section and paid tribute to Judith. One person said: “A huge contribution in sharing antiques knowledge outside of the industry. RIP.”

Another wrote: “This is so sad. Her guides got me into antiques and I still use them for reference. My deepest condolences to her family.” Someone else added: “She was lovely. Kind, funny and gave great parties. She will be much missed.”

Judith’s daughter also said: “Thank you for posting such a lovely photo of my mother, she is so missed and we were so very proud of her.”

Marc replied: “So sorry for your loss Cara, the huge outpouring of love for your dear mum is a measure of our huge regard for her. Thinking of you all. M.”

