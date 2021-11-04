Anthea Turner has revealed on Instagram how she fractured her foot running for a taxi in high heels.
The 61-year-old TV presenter was on her way to a charity event in London when the accident happened.
She ended up in hospital for emergency treatment.
What did Anthea Turner tell her Instagram followers?
Anthea shared a series of images with fans to document her terrible day.
The accident took place after she left Fenwicks where she treated herself to a new outfit.
She was running to get in a black cab to promote the Pink Ribbon Foundation’s new hoodies and tops.
The launch was at the Martinez Club in London’s Soho district.
She wrote: “Rushing to get in I tripped on a dropped curb twisting my foot.
“Immediately it started to hurt and by the time I arrived I was in total agony.”
Ever the professional, Anthea still carried out the task of supporting the foundation.
She wrote: “After posing around I decided to go home via the Chealsea and Westminster Hospital.”
Anthea ended up with a new kind of footwear
Andrea went to A&E on the insistence of her fiancé Mark Armstrong.
She also credited a cabbie for urging her to go, calling him another Black Cab Knight of the Road.
Back at home she wrote: “Now wearing funny boot and resting my broken 5th metatarsal in a bag of ice and taking painkillers every four hours.”
Anthea thanked the hospital staff as well.
“Hospital were absolutely amazing, but it will take 4-6 weeks to fully mend.”
Anthea said she was going to spend her time signing copies of her new book How to Age Well.
She also shared a picture of her black LK Bennett heels, adding they she wouldn’t be wearing them ‘anytime soon’.
Fans were quick to offer their sympathy, with many writing: “Get well soon Anthea.”
Another wrote: “On no Anthea, we’re at that fragile age! Hope you heal quickly.”
Another said: “Ouch! Try to rest your foot as often as possible, and let it heal. Get well soon!”
