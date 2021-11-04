Anthea Turner reveals hospital dash on Instagram
News

Anthea Turner supported by Instagram fans after revealing hospital dash

Poor Anthea!

By Julia Etherington

Anthea Turner has revealed on Instagram how she fractured her foot running for a taxi in high heels.

The 61-year-old TV presenter was on her way to a charity event in London when the accident happened.

She ended up in hospital for emergency treatment.

What did Anthea Turner tell her Instagram followers?

Anthea shared a series of images with fans to document her terrible day.

Anthea Turner and Eamonn Holmes feud
Anthea was left in ‘total agony'(Credit: SplashNews.com)

The accident took place after she left Fenwicks where she treated herself to a new outfit.

She was running to get in a black cab to promote the Pink Ribbon Foundation’s new hoodies and tops.

The launch was at the Martinez Club in London’s Soho district.

She wrote: “Rushing to get in I tripped on a dropped curb twisting my foot.

“Immediately it started to hurt and by the time I arrived I was in total agony.”

Ever the professional, Anthea still carried out the task of supporting the foundation.

She wrote: “After posing around I decided to go home via the Chealsea and Westminster Hospital.”

Anthea ended up with a new kind of footwear

Andrea went to A&E on the insistence of her fiancé Mark Armstrong.

She also credited a cabbie for urging her to go, calling him another Black Cab Knight of the Road.

Back at home she wrote: “Now wearing funny boot and resting my broken 5th metatarsal in a bag of ice and taking painkillers every four hours.”

Anthea thanked the hospital staff as well.

Anthea Turner wows in white outfit
Anthea’s fans sent her their support (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“Hospital were absolutely amazing, but it will take 4-6 weeks to fully mend.”

Anthea said she was going to spend her time signing copies of her new book How to Age Well.

She also shared a picture of her black LK Bennett heels, adding they she wouldn’t be wearing them ‘anytime soon’.

Fans were quick to offer their sympathy, with many writing: “Get well soon Anthea.”

Another wrote: “On no Anthea, we’re at that fragile age! Hope you heal quickly.”

Another said: “Ouch! Try to rest your foot as often as possible, and let it heal. Get well soon!”

What did you think of this story? Head over to our Faebook page @EntertainmentDilyFix and let us know.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

holly willoughby instagram
Holly Willoughby delights Instagram fans as she hosts This Morning in ‘beautiful’ dress
kaye adams loose women
Loose Women star Kaye Adams fires back after being stopped by police at COP26 summit
Bruno Tonioli confirms imminent Strictly return - but fans think it is 'unfair' that Anton du Beke will be 'replaced'
Bruno Tonioli confirms imminent Strictly return – but fans think it is ‘unfair’ on Anton du Beke
Madeleine McCann and Cleo Smith
Madeleine McCann’s parents ‘given hope’ by Cleo Smith story
Emmerdale fans wonder where Hazel has been since Andrea’s death
Holly Willoughby vows to help women who aren't as lucky as she is in life during book talk
Holly Willoughby vows to help women who aren’t as ‘lucky’ as she is as she promotes book