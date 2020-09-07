Anthea Turner wowed her fans on social media as she posed in a bikini while enjoying a holiday in the sun.

Fans told the ex GMTV presenter, 60, she looked “superb” after she shared a photo from her trip to the Greek islands.

Anthea Turner recently returned from a holiday on the Greek islands (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Anthea Turner looking ‘gorgeous’ in a yellow bikini

In the picture, Anthea smiles as she splashes around in Aegean Sea while wearing a yellow bikini.

Another photo showed her laundry hanging up to dry after her return home.

The star wrote in the caption: “Back from my beautiful Greek Odyssey to Santorini, Naxos and Crete. This was the last shot taken while saying goodbye to the Aegean Sea, the second shot taken this morning! Nothing like a white wash to say, ‘I’m Home’.

“I actually love coming home and even though we Brits have turned complaining into a national sport, it’s still the place that holds my heart.

I’m going to use that photo of you to keep me on the straight and narrow.

“Show you a few other shots when I’ve sorted myself out, lots more washing…”

She added: “PS, no filter but think the reflection of the golden hour light makes me look browner than I am. Factor 30 and 50 all the way.”

What did the former GMTV host’s fans say?

In the comments, fans told her how incredible she looks in the picture.

One said: “You look fabulous. I need to make you my role model as approach 60!”

Another wrote: “You look gorgeous, Anthea! Hope you had an amazing time.”

Someone else put: “I’m going to use that photo of you to keep me on the straight and narrow on my diet.”

One of her pals, producer Maureen Goldthorpe, said: “Anthea – superb pic! You look incredible!”

Anthea was due to marry her fiancé Mark Armstrong this month (Credit: Sue Andrews / SplashNews.com)

Anthea Turner’s postponed wedding

It follows news that Anthea has had to postpone her wedding with fiancé Mark Armstrong.

The pair announced their engagement last year, following five months of dating.

But in a chat with Hello! magazine, Anthea revealed they have had to put the date back because of the coronavirus pandemic.

She told the publication: “Mark and I had planned to go out and look at venues in March and then set a date for September.

“Mark is from Italy, his family are from Milan, so it seemed the perfect place for us. It will be next year now. I am not even in any angst about it. When we do it, it will be small and cute, just with our close friends and family.”

