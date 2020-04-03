Ant Middleton reveals his mum has died of cancer aged 62

Ant Middleton has revealed his mum has died of cancer aged 62, just weeks after receiving a diagnosis.

The former soldier and presenter of SAS: Who Dares Wins, 39, shared the news during an Instagram Live chat with Mark Wright.

Ant Middleton has revealed his mum has died of cancer aged 62 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Coronavirus: Ant Middleton backtracks on "disgraceful" comments after furious backlash

He revealed he was meant to be away filming in New Zealand but the coronavirus lockdown meant that he was able to rush to his mother's side when her condition took a turn for the worse.

What did he say?

He said: "My mother passed away two days ago of cancer and I was meant to be away filming in New Zealand.

Ant revealed the news while talking to Mark Wright on an Instagram Live (Credit: Instagram)

Read more: Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins – start date, cast, filming locations and more

"I wasn't due to be back until the 6th of April and due to this situation and negativity of my mum having cancer I had to come back."

"It allowed me to be by my mum's side while she took her last breath," he added.

"So the magnitude of all this negativity, I've plucked positives from it."

Ant continued: "I'm so glad I could be by my mum's side when she took her last breath.

"So when I talk about taking the positives from negatives you do have to dig deep to look for them but they are there, the positives are there."

Read more: SAS star Ant Middleton reveals tough love on young daughter to teach "mental resilience"

What did Mark say?

Mark told him: "I'm so sorry. Your mum was only 62 and she was only diagnosed a couple of weeks ago so it was quite sudden.

"The fact you can get the positives from that is sensational."

Ant recently revealed his unusual methods of parenting.

It included forcing his crying daughter into a freezing open-air swimming pool to teach her "mental resilience".

The former military professional turned TV celebrity was holidaying with his five kids when he grabbed three-year-old daughter Priseis - and dunked her straight into the freezing water.

Ant said he was grateful to be by his mum's side (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: SAS star Ant Middleton reveals tough love on young daughter to teach "mental resilience"

What did he say?

Speaking on Rachel Botsman's Trust Issues podcast, he said: "You should have seen some of the parents' faces.

"As soon as they saw my daughter crying, they were like, 'Surely he is going to let her go?'"

He continued: "She kicks off and goes mad and then all of a sudden she calms down and jumps on her brother's back.

"I then slipped off out the pool and they were playing in there for hours."

Ant believes his unique stance on parenting will stop his brood of children from being "terrified" of the world.

He added: "That's just a prime example of how people are now not teaching mental resilience or any type of resilience to their children."

Visit our Facebook Page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.