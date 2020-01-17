Fans urge Lisa Armstrong to 'get what you can' as she likes tweet branding Ant McPartlin 'spineless'

After she rubbished reports that Ant McPartlin was set to pay her a whopping £31m in a divorce settlement, Lisa Armstrong has liked a tweet branding the Britain's Got Talent star "sh***y and "spineless".

Reports yesterday (January 16) claimed that Ant will have to hand over more than half of his £50m fortune.

However, Lisa responded to the reports on Twitter, calling them "a load of nonsense".

Lisa rubbished reports she was set for a £31m divorce payout (Credit: Splash News)

Now she's taken to the social media platform again to like a series of tweets from her followers slamming her ex-husband.

One tweet that Lisa liked called Ant's behaviour towards his ex-wife "sh***y".

It said: "I bet the money means nothing in some respects, it certainly can't buy the respect she deserves or make up for the sh***y spineless way he scurried off and tried to silence her."

Lisa and Ant split after 11 years of marriage (Credit: Splash News)

The Strictly Come Dancing make-up artist also hinted that she had been left "heartbroken" by the end of her 11-year marriage.

Another tweet she liked said no amount of money would heal a broken heart.

Other tweets she liked urged her to "get what you can" and said it must be "tiresome and upsetting" for Lisa to still be "dealing with this".

Other fans praised Lisa's "strength and determination" following the breakdown of her marriage to Ant, who is now loved-up with their former personal assistant Anne-Marie Corbett.

