Ant McPartlin branded ‘real hero’ after ‘saving four dogs as woman collapsed in front of him’

Ant McPartlin reportedly saved four dogs during a walk with his wife as a woman collapsed in front of them.

The Saturday Night Takeaway and Britain’s Got Talent presenter was enjoying a walk with wife Anne-Marie when the incident occured, reports claim.

According to an onlooker, Ant “sprang into action” when a woman collapsed in Richmond Park, South West London.

TV star Ant reportedly saved some dogs after a woman collapsed (Credit: ITV)

Ant McPartlin and wife help woman who collapses in park

Ant and wife Anne-Marie were reportedly out with their own dogs when the incident happened.

The onlooker apparently told The Sun: “The moment the woman collapsed the dogs all ran off in different directions. Ant immediately sprang into action to round them up.

“He was a real hero as they could have easily run into oncoming cars. He returned them to the woman, checked she was OK and helped her to her feet like a true gent.”

They added: “He chatted to her before continuing his ramble. It’s clear Ant is an animal lover and wanted to help.”

Ant was branded a “hero” by an onlooker (Credit: ITV)

In images obtained by The Sun, Ant and Anne-Marie are seen checking on the woman alongside all the dogs.

Ant is currently on screens with the new series of Britain’s Got Talent. He co-hosts the ITV show alongside TV pal Dec Donnelly.

During last night’s edition of BGT, a woman left viewers emotional when she gave up her audition. She decided to give up her audition for her 15-year-old daughter.

Claire with her daughter Tia on BGT (Credit: ITV)

BGT last night

Claire walked on stage and told the judges: “I’m a full-time mother and I’m here with my 15-year-old daughter. She thinks it’s me auditioning. She’s got me through some very hard times in my life and I feel like I owe her, so I’m giving up my audition for my daughter.”

As the judges seemed slightly confused, Claire clarified: “I’m giving up my audition today for Tia. This is my way of saying she’s fabulous because she deserves it and she’s an incredible person. Tia doesn’t know how good she is.”

Tia then came on stage and after getting herself together, she performed. Won over by the performance, the judges sent her through.

Britain’s Got Talent continues on ITV on Saturday April 29 at 8pm.

