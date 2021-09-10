Ant McPartlin’s wife Anne-Marie Corbett stuns with amazing ‘glow-up’ at NTAs

Ant McPartlin and his new wife Anne-Marie Corbett stunned at the National Television Awards last night.

And we just have to say, we’re so here for Anne-Marie’s glow-up since the start of her relationship with Ant.

The couple recently tied the knot after embarking on a romance in 2018. But Anne-Marie’s look has transformed over the last few years and she looks better than ever.

Anne-Marie looked a vision in yellow last night (Credit: Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock)

Ant McPartlin wife

During last night’s NTAs, Anne-Marie looked beautiful in a yellow off-the-shoulder gown featuring a sweetheart neckline.

With her blonde hair tied back in a high ponytail, Anne-Marie showed off her glowing skin and natural makeup.

It’s fair to say, she looked every inch the Disney princess!

Viewers gushed over Anne-Marie’s look last night (Credit: Photo by Scott Garfitt/Shutterstock)

Viewers watching the NTAs shared the same thoughts on Twitter, and gushed over Anne-Marie’s appearance.

One person said: “Anne-Marie looked stunning.”

Another wrote: “She looks so lovely! Like sunshine!”

A third added: “Anne-Marie’s dress is stunning.”

Now, we’re going to take a look back at Anne-Marie’s looks over the last few years which show her transformation.

Anne-Marie and Ant pictured in 2018 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

2018

Pictured here in 2018, Anne-Marie and Ant stepped out for dinner at The Ivy Club In London.

She looked stunning in a yellow printed dress as she and Ant walked hand-in-hand.

Again, Anne-Marie sported a soft glam look with her hair in curls.

Anne-Marie and Ant at Wimbledon (Credit: Photo by James Veysey/Shutterstock)

2019

Two years ago, the couple attended Wimbledon and Anne-Marie sported a glam look.

She and Ant looked happier than ever as they smiled and laughed in the crowd.

Anne-Marie sported a pink dress with sunglasses as she styled her hair in a sleek straight look.

Ant and Anne-Marie on their wedding day last month (Credit: SplashNews.com)

2021

Moving to this year, Anne-Marie is looking more glamorous than ever.

She and Ant got married on August 7 at St Michael’s Church in Hampshire.

Anne-Marie’s white one-shoulder gown stole the show and featured flowers and petal detailing.

She wore a long veil and carried a beautiful bouquet in shades of purple.

Earlier this month, Ant and Anne-Marie stepped out to attend David Walliams’ 50th birthday party at Claridges.

The couple wore black outfits, with Anne-Marie sporting a plunging black dress featuring a thigh-high split.

Ant and Anne-Marie pictured earlier this month (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Ant McPartlin celebrates at NTAs

Meanwhile, Anne-Marie celebrated with Ant last night as he and best pal Dec Donnelly bagged the Best Presenter award for the 20th year in a row.

On Instagram, the duo said: “Wow! What can we say!?

“Thank you SO much to everyone who voted for us. As we said on stage, we are honoured, humbled and grateful for your support, not just tonight but over the last 20 years. You’re all bloody lovely! Thank you.”

