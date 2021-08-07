Anne-Marie Corbett has just married her long-term partner Ant McPartlin in a star-studded wedding, but what do we know about Ant’s new wife?

Well, for starters, the former personal assistant is now married to the Ant & Dec star.

But how did the pair meet in the first place? And when? And how many kids does Anne-Marie have?

We answer these questions and more below…

Ant McPartlin and Anne-Marie Corbett are now husband and wife (Credit: SplashNews)

How old is Anne-Marie Corbett?

Anne-Marie Corbett is 43.

She is two years younger than her husband Ant, who is 45.

How did Ant McPartlin meet is wife?

Anne-Marie met Ant when she was working for him as a personal assistant.

In fact, she started out as a personal assistant to Ant when he was still with then wife Lisa Armstrong in 2017.

And after Ant and Lisa confirmed their split in January 2018, Anne-Marie continued to work for Ant.

Just two months later in March, Ant and Anne-Marie began formally dating.

Ant McPartlin with his ex-wife Lisa Armstrong (Credit: Splashnews.com)

The following year Anne-Marie moved into Ant’s mansion in Wimbledon, London – along with her children.

Finally, in December 2020, Ant popped the question to his girlfriend of then over two years.

Anne-Marie has been described as Ant’s “rock” and a huge help in his sobriety journey.

How many children does Ant’s wife have?

Anne-Marie has two children – two daughters – from her previous marriage to Scott Corbett.

Her daughters are teenagers. but they are kept out of the spotlight.

Anne-Marie Corbett walking hers and Ant’s dogs (Credit: SplashNews)

However, they reportedly acted as bridesmaids at Ant and Anne-Marie’s wedding and Ant has previously praised them.

While speaking to The Telegraph he said: “I’ve got two step-daughters, 13 and 15 and they are more socially aware at that age than I was in my mid-20s. Than I still am.”

It’s thought Anne-Marie’s two daughters acted as her bridemaids (Credit: Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock)

Does Ant McPartlin have any children?

Ant does not currently have any children. He shares joint custody of his labrador dog Hurley with his ex-wife Lisa.

And he also shares two Maltipoo dogs he purchased with Anne-Marie.

Anne-Marie Corbett And Ant McPartlin have been together for some four years (Credit: SplashNews)

Where did they get married?

Ant and Anne-Marie married at St Michael’s Church, Heckfield before around 100 guests.

Wed on Saturday August 7, they then had their reception at the ultra posh Heckfield Place hotel.

The wedding is reportedly costing Ant a whopping £100,000 as he’s also paying for all his guests to stay at the hotel.

A source previously told the Daily Mail: “Ant is paying for 100 friends to stay at £1,000 per night and has told them to send the spa bill to his £5,000 per night honeymoon suite (more expensive than The Ritz!).”

