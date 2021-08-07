The wedding of Ant McPartlin and Anne-Marie Corbett is taking place this afternoon and their vicar has shared her “joy” over marrying the couple.

Reverend Canon Dr Marion de Quidt is set to marry Ant, 45, and Anne-Marie, 45, today (August 7).

The couple will tie the knot at St Michael’s Church, Heckfield and the reverend has revealed her excitement over the nuptials.

Ant McPartlin and Anne-Marie Corbett are set to tie the knot today (Credit: SplashNews)

‘It’s going to be a wonderful time’

While speaking to the Daily Star, she shared: “I’m looking forward to sharing in their joy, and I’m looking forward to the blessings for their future.

“That’s all I can say right now, but God bless, it’s going to be a wonderful time.”

Ant is said to be splashing out £100,000 on the big day.

Indeed, trucks loads worth of flowers have already arrived to the venue.

The choir – dressed in black – were seen arriving at the church at around midday.

Ant McPartlin is reportedly spending £100k on his wedding (Credit: SplashNews)

Where is Ant McPartlin’s wedding being held?

Their reception is being held at Heckfield Place, a luxury hotel in Hampshire.

Rooms can start as high as £700 a night, and Ant is reportedly footing the bill for all of his guests.

What’s more, he apparently is even encouraging them to enjoy spa treatments while staying at the luxe hotel!

A source previously told the Daily Mail: “Ant is paying for 100 friends to stay at £1,000 per night and has told them to send the spa bill to his £5,000 per night honeymoon suite (more expensive than The Ritz!).”

Celebrity guests expected to attend include Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield and Stephen Mulhern.

Of course Declan Donnelly will be in attendance, and is predicted to serve as Ant’s best man.

Declan Donnelly is expected to serve at Ant McPartlin’s best man (Credit: SplashNews)

However, invited guest Amanda Holden has shared her regrets over not being able to attend.

Still on holiday with her family, she wrote on Instagram: “So sorry we will miss @antanddec special day… we are still away.

“Sending our love and huge congratulations to Ant and Amzie on this amazing day…”

Finally, despite the massive predicted costs of the wedding, the couple apparently don’t want a showbiz affair.

Instead, they’ve tried to keep it as private as possible, and have only invited their closest friends and family.

A source even told The Sun: “Neither of them want the razzmatazz of a showbiz wedding. They just want their nearest and dearest with them.

“It will be a simple but beautiful ceremony, without the glare of the spotlight.”

