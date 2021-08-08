Ant McPartlin paid tribute to wife Anne-Marie Corbett‘s two teenage daughters at the couple’s wedding yesterday (August 7).

Ant and Anne-Marie tied the knot in front of 150 of their nearest and dearest at St Michael’s Church in Hampshire.

The reception took place at swanky Heckfield Place, and it was there that Ant paid tribute to his new step-daughters.

Ant McPartlin and new wife Anne-Marie (Credit: Splash News)

So what did Ant McPartlin say about wife Anne-Marie’s kids?

According to reports, Anne-Marie’s gorgeous girls Poppy and Daisy took centre stage at their mum’s nuptials.

The girls are said to have performed readings during the ceremony.

The teenagers read out the Richard Bach poem about soulmates entitled The Bridge Across the River to a celebrity-packed audience.

They also acted as bridesmaids for their mum, wearing gorgeous long lilac dresses.

Ant then paid tribute to the girls in his speech at the reception.

It’s reported that Poppy and Daisy acted as bridesmaids for their mum (Credit: Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock)

Ant’s wedding speech

The TV presenter started his speech with a quip about his alcohol battle.

Standing up, he is said to have quipped: “Hello, I’m Ant and I’m an alcoholic.”

However, he soon got down to the serious stuff – thanking Anne-Marie’s girls and her mum for welcoming him into their family.

The TV star shared a heartfelt message with his new mother-in-law Anne, thanking her for allowing him to marry her daughter.

Anne is then said to have returned Ant’s sweet sentiment by praising him for being such a great stepdad to her granddaughters.

According to the Daily Mail, Ant then paid tribute to the girls in his speech.

And, he admitted, the girls call him “Dad”.

Ant is said to have told guests: “I’m grateful they call me Dad.”

Who is the girls’ dad?

The girls’ dad is Anne-Marie’s first husband Scott Corbett.

They split in 2017, before Anne-Marie started dating Ant the following year.

Ant proposed over Christmas 2020, with their nuptials taking place just eight months later.

And, it appears, Ant was overjoyed to make Anne-Marie his wife.

According to reports, he said: “When Anne-Marie walked into the church, I had to fight to hold it together as she looked so beautiful.”

Ali Astall arrives at the wedding with the flower girls (Credit: Shutterstock)

Who else did Ant’s wife Anne-Marie have as bridesmaids?

It’s been reported that the daughter of Ant’s best pal, Declan Donnelly, acted as flower girl for Anne-Marie.

Dec and wife Ali Astall are parents to two-year-old cutie Isla.

The flower girls wore white dresses with a lilac ribbon around the waist.

Ali was seen arriving ahead of the bride with the flower girls, clutching onto the hand of one little one.

