Ant McPartlin on his decision to reconnect with estranged dad who left him when he was a child

TV star Ant McPartlin, who returns tonight with Ant and Dec’s Limitless Win, confessed why he reconciled with his estranged dad.

Whilst filming Ant and Dec’s DNA Journey back in 2019, the 46-year-old said there is no point in holding grudges.

During the show, which aired on ITV, Ant revealed that his father had left the family home when he was a child.

Ant and Dec’s Limitless Win is back on ITV tonight (Credit: ITV)

What has Ant said about his estranged dad?

He said: “My dad left the family when I was about 10 and I’ve seen him sporadically over the years.

“I haven’t seen him for a long while now. We didn’t speak for quite a while… but last year we started texting each other and I spoke to him on the phone for my birthday, which was lovely.”

Ant went on to explain that he’d had a change of heart over his relationship with his father because life is too short to hold grudges.

He explained: “I turned 40 and I just thought let’s stop messing about, let’s get in touch because you never know what’s going to happen.”

It’s reported that Ant began building bridges with his father in 2017.

Ant and Anne-Marie married last year (Credit: SplashNews)

Ant, famous for his showbiz partnership with Declan Donnelly, got married for the second time last year.

In August he tied the knot with Anne-Marie Corbett, who he’d been dating since 2018.

The couple said ‘I do’ at a star-studded event in Hampshire.

When did Ant McPartlin get married again?

Celebrity guests included This Morning host Phillip Schofield, BGT pals David Walliams and Alesha Dixon and SM:TV co-host Cat Deeley.

Dec returned the favour Ant paid him six years earlier and acted as Best Man.

Meanwhile, Anne-Marie’s teenage daughters, Poppy and Daisy, were her bridesmaids.

It’s a happy ending for Ant, who will return with Britain’s Got Talent later this year, following a troubled period in 2018.

He took time out from his showbiz career to spend time in rehab after crashing his car while in the grip of alcohol and prescription drug addictions.

Ant was fined £86,000 and banned from driving for 20 months following the smash in Richmond, London.

He also split from first wife, Lisa Armstrong, in 2018 after 12 years of marriage.

Lisa, a makeup artist on shows such as Strictly Come Dancing, and Ant were together for 23 years in total.

Ant and Dec’s Limitless Win is on ITV tonight at 8.30pm

