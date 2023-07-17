Ant McPartlin and wife Anne-Marie ‘leave neighbours furious with home improvement plans’

Ant McPartlin and his wife Anne-Marie Corbett have reportedly left neighbours fuming with their latest proposed updates to their house.

The couple have lived in their reported £6million South West London home since 2019. Since then they have already added a swimming pool with a Victorian-style changing room and two single-storey extensions.

Ant McPartlin has apparently angered neighbours with home improvement plans (Credit: Splash News)

Ant and Anne-Marie have now apparently applied for further planning permission to fell six trees at their seven-bedroom mansion. However the yew, Weymouth pine and four cypress trees that they want to cut down are said to be subject to tree protection orders.

Neighbours fume over Ant McPartlin house plans?

According to The Sun, Ant and Anne-Marie’s neigbours have been left so unhappy by the plans that they have sent a letter objection to the council.

We request you to reject this application.

It reportedly reads: “It appears that the trees are protected by a tree preservation order. No justification is given for felling these substantial trees, other than the applicant’s wish to allow re-landscaping of part of her garden. There is no suggestion that any of the trees are dangerous or diseased.”

It then apparently argues: “The personal whim of the applicant should not override the benefit to the community and the environment in retaining these trees. We therefore request you to reject this application.”

Ant has already made several updates to his house since moving in (Credit: Splash News)

It is not the first time the couple have apparently had their home improvement proposals rejected. Recently it was reported that they also had plans to demolish their double garage turned down. The new garage that they wanted, with accomodation on top, was deemed not in keeping with the conservation area.

