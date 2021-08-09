Ant McPartlin and Anne-Marie Corbett are reportedly jetting off on a loved-up ‘familymoon’ with her two daughters.

The Britain’s Got Talent host tied the knot with his former personal assistant over the weekend.

During the ceremony, Ant paid a touching tribute to Poppy and Daisy in his wedding speech.

Ant McPartlin and Anne-Marie Corbett tied the knot over the weekend (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Ant, 45, is said to have told guests: “I’m grateful they call me Dad.”

And it appears the happy family are preparing to carry on the celebrations whilst on holiday.

According to reports, Anne-Marie’s teen daughters will join the newlyweds on their honeymoon.

What happened on Ant McPartlin and Anne-Marie Corbett’s wedding day?

Ant and Anne-Marie made it official at St Michael’s Church in Hampshire on Saturday (August 7).

The pair tied the knot in front of 150 of their nearest and dearest.

The group then headed to the swanky Heckfield Place for the reception.

Anne-Marie’s daughters are reportedly joining the pair on their honeymoon (Credit: SplashNews.com)

During the reception, Ant gushed over his new wife Anne-Marie, 43.

According to reports, he said: “When Anne-Marie walked into the church, I had to fight to hold it together as she looked so beautiful.”

He also apparently made a joke about his previous battle with alcohol.

How were Anne Marie’s daughters involved in the day?

Meanwhile, Anne-Marie’s girls Poppy and Daisy played a huge part in their mum’s nuptials.

The girls are said to have performed readings during the ceremony.

They also acted as bridesmaids for their mum, wearing long lilac dresses.

Anne-Marie shares her daughters with ex-husband Scott Corbett.

Furthermore, Ant’s beloved Labrador Hurley didn’t go unnoticed on the day.

Hurley reportedly featured on the couple’s wedding cake, alongside their other dogs Bumble and Milo.

In addition, baker Chris Murphy of Tuck Box Cakes made the cake.

