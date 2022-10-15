Ant and Dec fans issue plea to presenters as they send thank you message for NTAs win

Ant and Dec have reached out to fans following their record NTAs win this week.

The boys were forced to pull out of the awards ceremony after falling ill with COVID.

And now, as they sent a video message to fans, their worried followers have demanded they keep resting so they can get better soon.

Ant and Dec pull out of the NTAs

The presenting duo were forced to put all their work commitments on hold and have been resting up at home.

They took to Twitter on Wednesday as they told their 6.9 million followers: “Sadly, it’s true… We even get ill together!

“After feeling unwell a few days ago we both tested and we’re positive for Covid.

“We’re resting up at home and are so sorry we can’t be at #NTAs2022. Best of luck everyone and get well soon to anyone else in the same boat x.”

Sadly, it’s true… We even get ill together! After feeling unwell a few days ago we both tested and we’re positive for Covid😷🦠 We’re resting up at home and are so sorry we can’t be at #NTAs2022 😩 Best of luck everyone 🙌 and get well soon to anyone else in the same boat x pic.twitter.com/75wEByDwSh — antanddec (@antanddec) October 12, 2022

Both Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway and I’m A Celebrity were up for the Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award on Thursday (October 13).

I’m A Celebrity ended up winning, with last year’s King of the Jungle, Danny Miller collecting the gong on Ant and Dec’s behalf.

Ant and Dec also collecting their 21st consecutive award for Best TV presenter. Stephen Mulhern picked that one up and joked he was claiming it for himself!

Ant and Dec reach out to fans

Following their win, Ant and Dec tweeted to their followers and now they’ve sent out a video thanking everyone who voted.

We wanted to say a massive thank you once again to everyone who voted for us & for @imacelebrity at the #NTAs! Our fellow nominees are all incredible, we are so honoured to have received these awards. We say ‘received’ but @Stephenmulhern is still going straight to voicemail👀😂 pic.twitter.com/CIP8isToXj — antanddec (@antanddec) October 14, 2022

Ant started by saying: “Hi everyone, just wanted to say a massive heartfelt thank you to everyone that voted for us at the NTAs yet again. Honestly, we are over the moon.”

Dec then continued: “We are so sorry we weren’t there to collect the award last night, but as you probably heard we were both struck down with the lurgy, so we missed it.”

They then joked they hadn’t actually received their awards yet.

“I’m sure there’s nothing sinister going on, but Stephen Mulhern hasn’t quite delivered the awards to us…”

Fans issue plea

Although their fans were delighted with the video, they expressed their concern for the lads’ wellbeing. They begged the presenters to ‘go back to bed’ and ‘rest’.

“Please go back to bed and get more sleep; plenty of fluids and more rest required – very kind of you to make the video but your health comes first,” wrote one.

Another agreed: “Back to bed and rest, get well soon.”

“Have plenty of rest and I hope you two get better really soon,” added one more.

A third said: “Wishing you both a speedy recovery – please go back to bed.”

Many others sent the presenters well-wishes for a speedy recovery.

Ant and Dec under fire

Some fans however were not overly thrilled with Ant and Dec winning at the NTAs yet again. They felt Alison Hammond ‘was robbed’.

“Can Ant and Dec not step aside from nominations next year and give someone else the credit which they deserve too? Just a suggestion,” commented one fan.

Someone else claimed: “Alison Hammond you were robbed #NTAs.”

“So so boring Ant and Dec winning best TV presenter every single year, truly Alison Hammond deserved to break that spell,” ranted another viewer.

