Ant and Dec send special coronavirus message on behalf of 4 year old with luekaemia

Ant and Dec are national treasures at the best of times, but now they are doing their bit for the coronavirus fight as they have urged people to stay at home.

The TV presenters have recorded a special message on behalf of four-year-old Mila Sneddon, who is battling luekaemia.

Mila's mother has been forced to ask Mila's father and their other daughter to move out of the family home in Scotland to make sure Mila stays as healthy as possible.

Mila is battling cancer and can only speak to her dad through a window (Credit: ITV News/YouTube)

An ITV news report showed Mila's dad talking to her from the back garden behind a closed window.

It was revealed Mila's favourite Geordie duo Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly have been helping her laugh through the difficult times.

National heroes

She said they are her heroes and she would like them to tell the country to stay at home.

Being the nice guys that they are, Ant and Dec delivered!

Ant and Dec delivered Mila's important coronavirus message (Credit: ITV News/YouTube)

Recording a message together, but from their separate homes, where they are self-isolating, Ant and Dec did just as Mila asked.

Ant began the message by saying: "Hi everyone, Ant and Dec here, not together because we're at home like everybody should be."

"Absolutely," Dec continued. "And as we heard Mila wants us to tell everybody to stay at home, so we can protect her and thousands and thousands of people like her."

Ant then says: "So we will. Okay then Dec, here it goes."

Everybody do as Ant and Dec say: stay at home (Credit: ITV News/YouTube)

The pair then both said: "Everybody stay at home!"

Mila was seen watching the clip and laughing infectiously.

The little girl suffers from acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, a type of cancer affecting white blood cells.

The disease progresses fast and needs immediate treatment.

Mila currently has multiple rounds of chemotherapy, as well as steroids, antibiotics and regular blood transfusions.

Mila was thrilled with Ant and Dec's coronavirus message (Credit: ITV News/YouTube)

Saturday Night Takeaway changes

Ant and Dec filmed their last episode of Saturday Night Takeaway on Saturday might (March 21).

They got rid of the usual studio audience. They just hosted with each other, star guest announcer Joel Dommett, and Undercover victim Bradley Walsh.

The Geordie duo have also been forced to scrap their plans to fly lucky winners to Florida for an end of series extravaganza. They will instead air a pre-recorded show tomorrow night (Saturday, March 28).

They were hailed for cheering up the nation in such difficult times.

