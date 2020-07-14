Anne Hegerty discusses filming new episodes of The Chase as viewers complain over repeats

Quizzer Anne Hegerty has spoken about resuming filming on new episodes of The Chase amid viewer complaints about having to watch months of repeats.

ITV has been airing repeated episodes of the popular quiz show during the lockdown, as it brought filming to a halt.

Anne recently revealed she is on a sabbatical until work on new instalments of The Chase resumes.

Anne said she hopes The Chase filming will resume in the next few months (Credit: ITV)

What did Anne Hegerty say about filming of The Chase?

Speaking to a fan of the programme on Tuesday (July 14), Anne revealed her hope that filming will get underway again "in the next few months".

However, she conceded that at this stage in the UK's coronavirus lockdown, it's still "hard to tell" exactly when she'll be back in the studio with host Bradley Walsh.

Someone asked Anne on Twitter: "Hi Anne, huge fan of the #TheChase. Do you have any idea when you're able to get back to filming, as we [have] had months of series 10 repeats?"

The Governess replied: "We hope in the next few months, but it's hard to tell. Depends on how this virus all pans out."

ED! contacted ITV for comment.

We hope in the next few months, but it's hard to tell. Depends on how this virus all pans out. — Anne Hegerty (@anne_hegerty) July 14, 2020

Read more: The Chase: Anne Hegerty 'struggles' through 'tricky' final round

It follows complaints from viewers who are craving new episodes of The Chase and other ITV quiz shows, including Tipping Point.

What are viewers saying?

One asked on Twitter: "Does anyone know when we're due new episodes of #TippingPoint and #TheChase?"

Another joked: "#TheChase 'We won't show new episodes for another three months, so have some terrible old repeats instead!'"

A third moaned: "Repeats of repeats of repeats! #TheChase."

Someone else demanded: "Why is #TheChase and #TippingPoint still stuck on repeats even though new #Pointless is on?"

Does anyone know when we’re due new episodes of #TippingPoint & #TheChase? 🤔 — Jacquie 🕊 (@lechevalnoir5) June 24, 2020

#TheChase 'We won't show new episodes for another three months, so have some terrible old repeats instead!' — SpiritofAce (@spiritof_ace) June 12, 2020

Repeats of repeats of repeats! #TheChase — Benjamin Heaton (@BenHeaton) July 5, 2020

Why is #TheChase & #TippingPoint still stuck on repeats even though new #Pointless is on? — TRIPLE 6 (@TR1PLE_6_) July 2, 2020

Read more: Mark Labbett shows off new 'rebellious' haircut on social media

While fans haven't had the pleasure of seeing Anne on new episodes of The Chase, she did recently host an all new series of Britain's Brightest Celebrity Family.

Earlier this month, she had to hit out at one viewer on social media who suggested the programme - won in the end by former EastEnders star Shaun Williamson - was rigged.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.